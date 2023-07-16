Fort Smith School Board selects Krafft to fill the vacant Zone 3 position following resignation of Blackwell





FORT SMITH -- The School Board on Wednesday selected Susan Krafft to fill the vacant Zone 3 position following the resignation of Dee Blackwell.

Krafft is the executive director at the Babb Center for Career Services at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and was previously the director of leadership and education programs for the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce from August 2018 to July 2021. She is expected to be sworn in at the board's meeting Monday.

Krafft said in her application she was raised in Fort Smith and feels an obligation and responsibility to give back to the community.

"I see so many wonderful things happening that we can build on. I see negative forces that are sometimes louder than the positive ones, and I want to be a positive voice for our district. But that doesn't mean we won't have tough conversations on improvements, barriers, challenges," she said. "I am prepared for that as well."

Krafft said she's honored to have been selected out of an impressive pool of applicants.

"My involvement in the community is something I am proud of and want to continue," she said. "I think it is important for people to find what they are passionate about and use their talents and skills toward a positive impact. This is definitely that opportunity for me and I hope to make the staff, teachers, parents and students of FSPS proud."

Blackwell joined the board in March 2020 as the representative for Zone 3. She was reelected last year after the zones were redrawn. Her term was set to expire in March 2024, but she resigned in June citing family health challenges.

Blackwell submitted a video that was shown at the board's meeting on June 20 saying she appreciates the other School Board members and knows they will go forward and do great things and continue the good work of the district.

"You are truly a great district, a model district, and the best is yet to come for you guys," she said.

The district had 12 eligible applicants for the Zone 3 position, with three ineligible due to not living within the zone boundary.

The other applicants were Aimee Arzoumanian, Sandra Gray, Holly Jennings, Brittany George, Shelli Henehan, Jeffrey Shaver, Evelyn Reese, Leonnel Kouemo, Ariel Bentley, Adam Kareus and Jeremy Wann.

The School Board was originally going to select the top four applicants and have them submit video responses to a few questions to be shared to the public through the district's Facebook page, then select a School Board member Monday. However, when each board member listed their top four choices, they found Krafft was the only applicant that everyone selected.

Board members Matt Blaylock, Talicia Richardson and Sandy Dixon had Krafft as their first choice, Davin Chitwood and Dalton Person had her as their second choice and Phil Whiteaker had her as his fourth choice.

Krafft's election was approved in a 5-1 vote, with Whiteaker against. He explained he wanted to do interviews with the top four applicants before making a selection.

Superintendent Terry Morawski said the Zone 3 position is up for reelection in 2024, and Krafft will have to run if she intends to continue being a board member.



