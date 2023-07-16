FYI Calendar: Events all over NWA including new artifacts at MONAH, free movies and more

July 16 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Jumpsuit Jamey & The Can't Wait to Playboys, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Movies in the Park -- "LightYear," dusk, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

July 17 (Monday)

Starting the Writing Process -- For children interested in being an author or illustrator, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Safe Driving -- Presented by the Bentonville Police Department for new drivers, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Teen Lounge -- For grades 6-12, 2-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Main -- "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" by Betty Smith, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

July 18 (Tuesday)

Making Together -- Presented by the Amazeum, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artful Book Club -- Presented by the Amazeum, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Origami Afternoon -- 4:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "A Flicker in the Dark" by Stacy Willingham, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

July 19 (Wednesday)

Between Friends -- Books, coffee and conversation, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesday Spectacular -- Magic with George Reader, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- Magic with George Reader, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Pawfficer Fuzz, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Folk Traditions & Chamber Music -- Part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bags at the Bakery -- Cornhole, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

July 20 (Thursday)

The Book Lover's Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give us a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Farmers market ideas, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. 785-0405.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Movie Matinee -- "The Bad Guys," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Concrete in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Contact Improv -- Beginner friendly movement with Kyndal Saverse, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

July 21 (Friday)

Music -- With Laura Doherty, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Butterfly Ornament Craft -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Friday -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies -- "Chicken Run," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 22 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Snakes & Other Reptiles with UA Herpatology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hearty Summer Salads -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Bentonville 150 Art Workshop -- With artist Gina Gallina, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

SoNA Beyond -- Carnival of the Animals, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Story Time at the Bakery -- With Bookish, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Legends of the Fairy Tale Academy" -- With NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cultivate Creativity -- How to apply creativity in practical ways, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free for teens and adults. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- DIY Paper Map Art, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intro to Homebrewing -- With Boston Mountain Brewing, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert -- The Creek Rocks, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist's Reception -- For "Dear Friend," 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

"Ethereal Reveries" -- An immersive exhibition by Denice Nicholson, through July 28, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Journey" -- Featuring artists Grant Johnson and Suzanne DesMarias, through July 29, Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. thegalleryongarrison.com.

"Faces of Figment" -- A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

"Hang" -- With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

"Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities" -- A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Diego Rivera's America" -- Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Organic Abstractions" -- By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

"Flagged for Discussion" -- A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

