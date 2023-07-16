Sections
FYI Calendar: It’s Peach Festival time in Clarksville

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Ripe peaches are displayed Thursday June 30, 2022 at the Springdale Farmers Market. The market is held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in front of the Jones Center for Families. Visit nwaonline.com/220701Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

July 16 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Movies in the Park -- "LightYear," dusk, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

__

July 17 (Monday)

Starting the Writing Process -- For children interested in being an author or illustrator, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Teen Lounge -- For grades 6-12, 2-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 18 (Tuesday)

__

July 19 (Wednesday)

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Pawfficer Fuzz, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bags at the Bakery -- Cornhole, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 20 (Thursday)

Johnson County Peach Festival -- Opening ceremonies, 10 a.m.; crafts, 10 a.m.; Johnson County Idol, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m., Clarksville. jocopeachfest.com.

The Book Lover's Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give us a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Farmers market ideas, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. 785-0405.

Movie Matinee -- "The Bad Guys," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Pints With a Priest -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. Free. fortsmithbrewing.com.

__

July 21 (Friday)

Johnson County Peach Festival -- Fishing tournament, 7 a.m.; crafts, 9 a.m.; pie eating contest, 1 p.m.; live music, 8 p.m., Clarksville. jocopeachfest.com.

Butterfly Ornament Craft -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

__

July 22 (Saturday)

Johnson County Peach Festival -- Bass tourney, 6 a.m.; crafts, 9 a.m.; frog jump, 10 a.m.; peach pit spitting contest, 1 p.m.; parade, 7 p.m.; live music, 8 p.m., Clarksville. jocopeachfest.com.

Hearty Summer Salads -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Story Time at the Bakery -- With Bookish, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Cultivate Creativity -- How to apply creativity in practical ways, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free for teens and adults. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- DIY Paper Map Art, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

In Concert -- The Creek Rocks, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

July 23 (Sunday)

Standup Comedy -- With Cody Woods & Steven Farmer of Comedy Central, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $15-$20. eventbrite.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

