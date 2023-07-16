FYI Calendar: It’s Peach Festival time in Clarksville

July 16 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Movies in the Park -- "LightYear," dusk, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

__

July 17 (Monday)

Starting the Writing Process -- For children interested in being an author or illustrator, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Teen Lounge -- For grades 6-12, 2-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 18 (Tuesday)

__

July 19 (Wednesday)

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Pawfficer Fuzz, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bags at the Bakery -- Cornhole, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 20 (Thursday)

Johnson County Peach Festival -- Opening ceremonies, 10 a.m.; crafts, 10 a.m.; Johnson County Idol, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m., Clarksville. jocopeachfest.com.

The Book Lover's Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give us a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Farmers market ideas, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. 785-0405.

Movie Matinee -- "The Bad Guys," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Pints With a Priest -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. Free. fortsmithbrewing.com.

__

July 21 (Friday)

Johnson County Peach Festival -- Fishing tournament, 7 a.m.; crafts, 9 a.m.; pie eating contest, 1 p.m.; live music, 8 p.m., Clarksville. jocopeachfest.com.

Butterfly Ornament Craft -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

__

July 22 (Saturday)

Johnson County Peach Festival -- Bass tourney, 6 a.m.; crafts, 9 a.m.; frog jump, 10 a.m.; peach pit spitting contest, 1 p.m.; parade, 7 p.m.; live music, 8 p.m., Clarksville. jocopeachfest.com.

Hearty Summer Salads -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Story Time at the Bakery -- With Bookish, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Cultivate Creativity -- How to apply creativity in practical ways, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free for teens and adults. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- DIY Paper Map Art, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

In Concert -- The Creek Rocks, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

July 23 (Sunday)

Standup Comedy -- With Cody Woods & Steven Farmer of Comedy Central, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $15-$20. eventbrite.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com