Goff keeps it simple

BOONEVILLE -- The Booneville Bearcats took a simplistic, at least in theory, approach to hitting for the 2023 season.

"You can't miss good pitches," Dax Goff said. "That's what we emphasized this year, hitting good pitches. Once it was in my spot, I tried to hit it really far. It worked out."

Indeed, it worked out. A lot for Goff.

Goff, who was a junior, finished the season with a .556 batting average and 10 home runs with 44 runs batted in and 44 runs scored in leading the Bearcats to an 18-9 record, a conference championship and a state tournament berth, which ended with a 4-1 loss to eventual state champion Harding Academy in the second round. Goff is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Baseball Player of the Year.

Goff began the season on such a torrid pace that it would have been extremely difficult to keep it up.

He was hitting .639 through 13 games and hit eight homers in the Bearcats' first 15 games.

"I had a little slump through a seven-game stretch," Goff said. "Then I got hot again right before regionals."

Despite a remarkable slugging percentage of 1.111, Goff wasn't just a slugger adding 14 stolen bases in 14 attempts.

Goff did all of that despite a position change that required him to catch while Rylen Ray was still recovering from tearing his anterior cruciate ligaments in his knee.

"It wasn't bad," Goff said. "He had the ACL injury in football, so I transitioned to that. I didn't catch a whole lot my sophomore season. I did some catching when I was 14, like maybe once a tournament, but not a whole lot. This was my first year of being a real catcher. I wasn't brand new at it, but I was still learning a lot about it."

He handled those duties just fine, and he also helped out on the mound where he was 4-0 with two saves and an earned run average of 3.21. He struck out 48 in 32 2/3 innings.

Goff also had a standout season on the gridiron, leading Booneville to the state championship game. Goff ran for 2,160 yards and 29 touchdowns with six games of at least 200 yards rushing.

Football does remain at the top of his list for favorite sport, barely.

"As of right now, football is No. 1," Goff said. "Baseball is my second favorite sport, but I do love playing it."