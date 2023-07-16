Greenwood City Council approves 5% rate increase for residential waste disposal; creating Mayor’s Youth Council

GREENWOOD -- Residents will see a 72-cent increase on their monthly trash bills.

The City Council unanimously voted to approve a requested 5% rate increase for residential disposal services from Central Arkansas Recycling & Disposal Services, or CARDS, at its meeting Monday.

The makes the monthly rate per household $15.10, up from $14.38. The increase is retroactive to July 1.

The council also voted to support the creation of a community service-based organization: the Greenwood Mayor's Youth Council.

Jason Fitzgerald, director of government affairs for CARDS, wrote in a letter to Mayor Doug Kinslow dated June 1 that CARDS based its proposal on various factors. This included changes in the consumer price index and increases in fees from every landfill and disposal site in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas his company uses.





"We strive to control our costs to provide you with a competitive rate," Fitzgerald wrote. "As you are aware, business operating costs, regardless of the industry, have continued to increase over the past few years. This is true for CARDS as well, despite our efforts to reduce such costs."

The all-items figure for the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers went up 5% between March 2022 and March 2023 before seasonal adjustment, according to an April 12 news release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that Fitzgerald provided. This incorporates indexes for items such as food, energy, shelter, vehicles and other commodities and services.

Fitzgerald said in response to a question from Daniel McDaniel, who holds the Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the council, the last rate increase for Greenwood -- another 5% -- was in July 2022.

Greenwood's current contract with CARDS began July 1, 2022, and will continue through June 30, 2025. CARDS serves about 3,350 homes in Greenwood, according to Fitzgerald.

Kinslow said after the council approved the rate increase CARDS has been "very, very good" to Greenwood.

"Everything's running smooth," he said. "Do we still get some complaints? Absolutely. We would get complaints any time, but everything's been running real smooth, so we appreciate your service."

The proposal to establish the Greenwood Mayor's Youth Council came from resident Jackson Witherington.

Witherington said the organization would essentially foster community service opportunities for Greenwood youth. He argued more public high school students will need these opportunities in light of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, which will mandate 75 hours of community service as a requirement for graduation.

Witherington explained in a written proposal to Kinslow dated June 26 that previously established youth councils in Arkansas -- such as those in Bentonville, North Little Rock and other communities -- served as guides for the processes he envisioned to create and operate such a program in Greenwood for the 2023-24 school year. He outlined the goals of the organization as follows:

Inform students on community needs and the organizations supporting the Greenwood community;

Empower students in service roles so they understand the impact each resident can have on his community;

Provide meaningful contributions to the nonprofit sector in Greenwood and surrounding communities;

Foster an understanding of how municipal government works and provide a conduit for youth to communicate with city leadership and promote civic engagement.

Witherington requested in his proposal Kinslow's office cover the $100 in fees to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office to create the youth council -- $50 for establishing it as a nonprofit group and $50 for application for a registered name. He also asked the Mayor's Youth Council and related material be included on the city's website and the mayor and a City Council member serve on the organization's board.

Kinslow said establishing a youth council was a goal of his in 2014, the year he began serving as mayor. He looks forward to intertwining both the youth council and the regular City Council to a certain extent, adding members of the new group could possibly become aldermen or mayor themselves someday, he said.

"I think it's a great opportunity for everybody," Kinslow said.

A.C. Brown, the City Council's Ward 3, Position 1 alderman, said the city will greatly benefit from the community service the Mayor's Youth Council will provide as its members work to meet the LEARNS Act's mandate.

