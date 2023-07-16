Heat is on for several coaches this summer

It is practically a reason for the slow season.

During the dog days of summer, when football's shadow still hasn't appeared, columnists like to make lists of rankings, coaches on the hot seat, best coaches, etc.

Recently at least three media outlets ranked the SEC football coaches, and none of them were alike.

Although CBSsports.com, On3.com and Sports Illustrated all agreed that LSU's Brian Kelly was the third-best coach in the league, behind only Georgia's Kirby Smart and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Saban received a No. 1 vote and two No. 2s, which put him second overall to Smart, who got two No. 1s and a No. 2.

All three of the opinions were based on going into the 2023 season and that being the case, Smart would get this vote because Georgia is the two-time defending national champion. This season we will find out if Saban has slipped to No. 3 as Kelly starts with a better hand.

Based on the composite scores of those three sources, after Kelly came Tennessee's Josh Heupel, who inherited a pretty good team, evidenced by the fact that the the Vols are now on NCAA probation for recruiting violations when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach. Pruitt was fired because of the NCAA investigation.

Kentucky's Mike Stoops was next, and there's no disputing he's turned a basketball school into a football one and has led the Wildcats to seven consecutive bowl games.

A little surprising was the fact that South Carolina's Shane Beamer was next. The guy with the famous last name (his dad is legendary coach Frank Beamer) has gone 15-11 after his first two seasons, but he's 7-9 in SEC play and hasn't faced Alabama or LSU yet.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin managed to finish No. 7 -- if anyone is counting -- thanks to a No. 4 ranking by CBSsports.com, to go with a No. 7 and No. 10. Kiffin is 23-13 overall and 14-11 with the Rebels. He has the league's leading rusher returning, but they did lose four of their last five games last season.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Auburn's Hugh Freeze tied for the No. 8 spot. Fisher has underachieved with the Aggies. Freeze's ranking has a lot to do with his 39-25 record, including two wins over Saban at Ole Miss, but what he did at Liberty was almost amazing.

At No. 10, just two vote points behind, was Arkansas' Sam Pittman. If yours truly was ranking the coaches, Pittman would be ahead of at least three of those who finished in front of him. Going 19-17 in three seasons doesn't jump off the page until you consider where the Razorback program was when he got there. When he got the job, he was the one who wanted the challenge.

Florida's Billy Napier was No. 11 and some Gator fans might not have ranked him that well after a 6-7 first season. But he took over a troubled program and he was 42-12 at Louisiana-Lafayette where he won three Sun Belt Conference championships and tied for another.

Vanderbilt's Clark Lea was No. 12 and he's probably on a fairly warm coaching seat after going 2-14 in SEC play his first two seasons.

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz was No. 13, and he too may be in need of an improved season after consecutive 6-7 seasons. The Tigers' only three SEC wins last season were against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Arkansas.

Last, but certainly not least, was Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, who takes over for Mike Leach who died last December. The 36-year-old Arnett has one game of college head coaching experience and that was a 19-10 win over Bret Bielema and Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Mostly what the rankings say is the SEC is well-coached.