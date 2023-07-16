Happy birthday. Welcome to a year when your heart attracts just what it needs. An aim you've had since childhood will come to being in a brilliant way that fits with your adult reality. More highlights: A new job will build up your skills and confidence. A not-so-secret admirer will nominate you. A road trip brings uncanny luck and inspiration.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll act to improve life for the others, and your good karma will swing swiftly back around. Benevolent forces will offer you whatever support you need and will do so in a manner you'll feel nurtured by.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every commitment has a cost. Your time is too precious to fill up every available slot with an obligation. Unstructured time isn't a luxury; it's a necessity. Leave room to go at your own pace. Slower will be better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It takes great intelligence to maintain optimism while being fully aware of the imperfect nature of a situation. You have this, plus flexibility and good company. When you're around certain people, the sunny thoughts prevail.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your plan is ever-evolving, necessitating periodic reviews and boundary adjustments. Perhaps you're not even entirely sure what you want anymore, but you know what you don't want, which is as good a place to start as any.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is always more to learn; you're seldom bored. The exception is the case in which circumstances disallow you to follow your curiosity. A restriction will lift and you'll find out just what you wanted to know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's an air of mystery working for you. Keep it up by offering very little information. Like an expert poker player, your face reveals only what you want it to, and your cards are held close to the vest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Intimacy isn't only for people who are physically close. Intimacy can stretch across ideologies, the globe or the centuries. You'll resonate realms of human knowledge and experience a bond that transcends boundaries of space and time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Becoming someone different is often just a matter of seeing things a new way. You will drop your preconceived notions and a new scene will take shape around you -- one that is ripe with opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everyone needs to feel powerful in their own realm. You'll handle matters of territory with a mindset of fairness, a sincere drive to understand and a commitment to peaceful resolution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love comes with sacrifices, and you don't mind them because you value partnership. You may not acquiesce to another person's needs every time, but you will at least consider them, weighing them against your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Problems do not get magically solved by thinking about them a lot. Ignoring problems won't solve them either. What works is action. And with good organization and record-keeping, you can keep solving problems again and again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As effective as you are, some of your expectations will still go unmet. You'll roll with it. Eventually, you'll find a way to get what you need and want. It's your resilience that will define you.