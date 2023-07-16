Impressive introduction

HONORING A NEW PRESIDENT

Rotary District 6150's new governor was inducted, along with presidents-elect from each of the district's 37 Rotary Clubs in Central and northeast Arkansas, during a ceremony hosted by Rotary Club of Little Rock Afterhours on June 30 at Chenal Country Club.

As governor, Sydney O'Quin Gilbert will lead Rotary's districtwide initiatives benefiting Heifer International, Arkansas Imagination Library and the Rotary Foundation. Clubs around the state will help raise money and awareness for those organizations as well as for Rotary International's Polio Plus campaign.

Gilbert, a certified professional planner and accredited domestic partnership adviser, joined Rotary Club of North Little Rock Riverside in 2005, and she has been active since then. She was instrumental in starting Rotary Club of Little Rock Afterhours in 2019.

Gilbert has served at the district level, as assistant governor, district administrator and district registrar for the annual Mid-America Presidents-Elect Training Seminar. At the national level, she held the positions of North American Youth Exchange Network registrar and Mid-America PETS registrar.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh