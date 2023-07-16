Christine Geiger of Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, Mich., says she doesn't want "the woke dollar" and refuses to serve anyone not identifying as a man or woman, saying they should "please seek services at a local pet groomer."

Chris Elliott, an Alabama lawmaker, plans legislation to claw back a $5 million appropriation to the state Department of Archives and History after it hosted a lecture titled "Invisible No More: Alabama's LGBTQ+ History."

Linda Trujillo of New Mexico's cannabis control division called it a warning to "bad actors" as Paradise Exotics Distro in Albuquerque lost its license after selling weed from out of state, but a competitor cited a supply-demand imbalance and urged more cultivation.

Rasiel Gutierrez Moreno of Cuba was sentenced to 17½ years in U.S. prison for smuggling about 20 women to the Houston area and forcing them to work in strip clubs and engage in prostitution to pay off inflated debts of up to $30,000.

Harlan Kelly, former head of San Francisco's utilities commission, was convicted of fraud charges for trying to trade a streetlight contract for deeply discounted construction work on his home and other gifts.

Brandon Pugh, suspected of fatally wounding a teenager in a drive-by shooting in Jackson, Miss., and evading police for a month, was arrested after officials said surveillance video shows him throwing six packages of cellphones and chargers over a fence at the Walnut Grove jail.

Michael Burham, a homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from a Pennsylvania jail, is still on the lam 10 days later, but authorities think he may be growing desperate living in rough woodland terrain, and an officer advised, "He needs to surrender; he needs to bring this to an end."

Latasha Smith of Jackson, Miss., who says that while lying in bed she was hit in the arm by a stray bullet fired by a Capitol Police officer chasing a suspect through her apartment complex, is weighing an appeal after she saw her lawsuit dismissed by a federal judge.

Eric Thompson of Hawaii went on trial in the shooting death of the acupuncturist who was having an affair with his wife, with the defense arguing the victim "had a track record of cheating" and jilted women would have had a motive, but a prosecutor called the crime "a story as old as time."