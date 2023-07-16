Is Threads going to replace Twitter?

There was a curious exchange on Meta's new Threads app last weekend. An angry American Airlines passenger posted a message asking the airline why their flight had been canceled ... and nothing happened.

The same complaint over on Elon Musk's app probably would have seen the airline's customer service operation spring into action, replying to the user in fear that shoddy treatment would first be seen by dozens, then hundreds, and then maybe thousands.

The risk of going viral on Twitter is what kept many companies, politicians and other prominent entities in check. This proximity to power made Twitter a breakthrough. It brought both positive and negative consequences.

Fearing the latter, Meta so far has purposefully designed Threads to be a place ignorant of life's complications. With 100 million users as of Monday, the strategy seems to be paying off for the moment.

On Threads, everything is awesome. Flights don't get delayed. Food deliveries don't go missing. Politicians don't get dunked on for incendiary takes, and journalists don't opine on every detail of uncomfortable breaking news. Instead, faceless brands trade hilarious "jokes" with each other while influencers broadcast crucial wisdom like "be true to yourself."

Adam Mosseri, the Meta executive in charge of Threads and its parent app, Instagram, said his goal is to create a "vibrant platform without needing to get into politics or hard news," as a means of avoiding "scrutiny" and "negativity."

This is a depressing U-turn for a company that at one point claimed to care so much about quality news that it paid trustworthy news organizations to create bespoke content for Facebook's live platform. It has backed away from engaging on even the most basic level. Less news means less fake news, I guess.

Who wouldn't want an end to doom-scrolling, or racist and sexist vitriol that too often surfaced in our feeds? Haven't we suffered enough from never-ending streams of bad news?

These sentiments have driven people to Threads, where the relief at escaping Twitter's toxicity has been evident.

For that value to materialize, however, engagement will need to be high enough to attract the wads of advertising that powers social sites.

Threads' current momentum, which has miraculously reframed Meta as an exciting company, will quickly lose steam if the "town square" is sanitized into nothing more than a picture-less Instagram,If we lose Twitter, the public will still be lacking a centralized place to go when the next major breaking news event occurs, whether it's a natural disaster or a World Cup final. Along with it, we'll have lost the power of the individual to make themselves heard, whether to ignite a social cause or just to complain about American Airlines (and actually get a response).

Threads isn't going to fill that void, nor does Meta seem to want it to. It's too difficult, too inconvenient and too expensive. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has created a safe space for those who run it and seek to monetize it. And safe, in particular, for those who were afraid of the public accountability that made Twitter so electric. The search for an alternative continues.