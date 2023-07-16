Sections
Joel Manning

A force of change, Joel Manning is a human resources advocate at a tech support company who says helping people heal is the driving force of everything they do by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Joel Manning poses for a portrait, Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Momentary grounds in Bentonville. Joel Manning just ended a stint as the president of the Northwest Arkansas Transgender Equality Network. Manning made an inspirational speech at last years Fashion Week shortly before 13 transgender and nonbinary models walked the runway, which got noticed by national media. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Editor's note: In this story, we use "they" and "he" interchangeably to respect the profile subject's pronouns.

