Rhetoric condescends

I want to thank Mr. Jerry Jackson of Heber Springs, a recent contributor to your letters section. His snarky references to your gifted columnist and experienced educator Gwen Faulkenberry prompted me to go back and read again her June 18 column at which he scoffed.

Re-reading her column helped me to appreciate even more Ms. Faulkenberry's ability to connect events around the world and throughout history. She demonstrates extraordinary skill in highlighting commonalities most of us would overlook. Her perspectives are consistently fresh, insightful and honest.

In the June 18 column referenced in Mr. Jackson's letter, Ms. Faulkenberry compares the looting and desecration of the Parthenon to what is likely to happen to our state's public schools due to some provisions of the LEARNS Act. Mr. Jackson, who does not provide his qualifications regarding the field of education, cites one study that indicates how charter schools have been effective in several states. He does not include supporting evidence to show that this has consistently been the case in Arkansas.

I don't doubt we will hear more condescending rhetoric from Mr. Jackson in the future. He seems to be full of it.

SANDRA STEVENS

Little Rock

Well, could be worse

After a July 4 weekend with a staggering amount of gun violence in which 18 died, over 200 wounded in multiple mass shootings with assault weapons, ghost guns, etc., it was reassuring to read Dana Kelley's column last Friday. Basically, that the United States should just remember that the situation here is not as bad as Venezuela and Mexico, and to keep that in mind when we see these horrific headlines. That the U.S. should be associated with such an esteemed group of nations with a now unsolvable gun problem is truly laughable.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

On FOIA guardians

Mike Masterson wrote an opinion column titled "FOIA issue solved" that wildly misstates the law and provides further evidence of how uninformed many self-styled FOIA guardians actually are. He read an interview I gave to Talk Business and Politics where I said that the FOIA, as currently written, requires school boards to publicly discuss their strategy on dealing with ransomware and that we should change that. He mistakenly responds that "such change was accomplished before the words left [Griffin's] mouth in the form of an amendment to Section 3 of Arkansas Code 6-13-619 during the last legislative session."

I presume that Mr. Masterson is referring to section 3 of Act 883 of 2023, which has nothing to do with ransomware. The act allows school boards to privately discuss matters pertaining to pre-litigation, litigation, settlement offers, contract disputes with the superintendent of the school district, and discussions pertaining to real property. Mr. Masterson never says which part of that deals with ransomware. Perhaps he thinks "settlement offers" or "pre-litigation" is broad enough to cover it. If so, he needs a refresher on just how narrowly the Arkansas Supreme Court construes all FOIA exemptions. A school board relying on Mr. Masterson's armchair legal interpretation of Act 883 would be in for a rude awakening when challenged in court.

But let's suspend disbelief for a moment, assume that Mr. Masterson is right on the law, and say that Act 883 addressed the glaring ransomware issue with the FOIA. How did some of the usual FOIA guardians react to this great reform? Predictably, they pilloried the act as an "end-run on the FOIA," a license for "more secrecy," a "kick in the teeth," and "devastating." As I wrote in my own guest column recently, hyperbole is the go-to play for opponents of modernizing the FOIA. The public will be better served when people with diverse views--but shared civility--can work on this issue undeterred by the constant cries of "wolf."

TIM GRIFFIN

Little Rock

Throwing cash away

Throwing almost unlimited money and military equipment including cluster bombs to Ukraine is not going to get rid of Russia. Cluster bombs have been outlawed by most civilized nations because they scatter and kill or injure numerous innocent individuals. Both the United States and Russia, however, have refused to outlaw them.

Our propagandists say better to let Ukraine fight Russia than us. Russia has made no threat to take Alaska back after selling it to us many years ago and is not likely to do so.

Despite all we have given to Ukraine, it is not making much progress against Russia, a nation which has four times as many people as Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is right in saying Ukraine's government needs to clean up its corruption and become more democratic before being allowed to join NATO.

I repeat what I said in a letter last year that the United Nations needs to demand an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and give both countries 30 days to work out a peace treaty which would include a UN-supervised election to determine if Ukraine's people want to become a part of Russia.

It's a shame when our government has to borrow money from the Bank of China, a communist country, to make payments on our national debt, which grows larger every year partially because of our increased spending in Ukraine.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

What is 'separately'?

Like the yellow fever that swept through old Philadelphia in the 1790s, it seems constitutional illiteracy has spread through Little Rock from the General Assembly to the attorney general's office. One can only hope that the members of the Supreme Court have, like the citizens of old Philadelphia, either fled the city or, in the alternative, researched the legal authorities on the meaning of the word "separately."

Where is John Adams when we need him?

ROY WHITEHEAD

Conway