LIVE! Music: Dave Mason rocks Eureka Springs, Rogers gets a new music venue

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 27 in Eureka Springs.

Mason is known for his band Traffic, but he also performed with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and Leon Russell, just to name a few. He's also the mastermind behind Joe Cocker's hit, "Feelin' Alright."

His show promises a mix of his classic hits and his new tunes. Tickets are $59 at tickets.thundertix.com. The Auditorium is at 36 S. Main St. in downtown Eureka Springs.

Music Moves

Music Moves has brought the music back to 206 W. Walnut St. in Rogers

"It was actually the first movie theater in downtown Rogers. Later on, it was a longtime music store," says Anthony Ball of the new venue, The Music Depot.

"In a sense, we're returning it back to its original purpose of the art space in downtown Rogers," Ball told us during a recent podcast with What's Up!

Ball said he's looking forward to hosting performances and workshops in the space to further the mission of Music Moves, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make Black music and the arts accessible both to students and to the entire community through performance and education.

Listen to the interview with Ball and learn more about The Music Depot and Music Moves on our podcast at nwaonline.com/716depot.

Performing soon at The Music Depot: Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. July 21; DeeDee Jones, 7 p.m. July 22; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. July 28; Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. July 29; and Jenna and the Soul Shakers on Aug. 4. Learn more at musicmovesar.com/events.

Arkansas Arts Academy

Arkansas Arts Academy's Summer Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. July 22 with a student showcase followed by an open mic and jam. Then Natural State of Mind will close out the evening. Next up is Jazz Night with Hunter Anderson Trio, Fayetteville Latin Jazz Group and Mountain Street Quintet on July 29; Prog Night is Aug. 5 with Especially Breakfast, Seascape Architecture and Gallowwalker. Each show takes place in Arkansas Arts Academy's Black Box Theater, 506 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. Tickets for each event are $10 at Eventbrite.

BENTONVILLE

Daytrip festival, a free local fashion and music event featuring the DayTrip Collective, Bxmbi, Jt London, leaKe, DK Stargod, Obscrdd, Mynt Wave and CACHE, kicks off at 6 p.m. July 29 at the studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. More information on Eventbrite.

Church Street performs at 7 p.m. July 20; Moonsong plays at 7 p.m. July 21; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. July 27; Carver Commodore performs at 7 p.m. July 28 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band performs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 22 for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org. Next up: The House of Songs hosts New Tulsa Night featuring music from Pilgrim and Paul Benjamin starting at 7 p.m. July 29.

KC Jazz Ensemble HoraceScope featuring Stan Kessler performs a tribute to the music of Horace Silver for a special concert at 8 p.m. July 28 in Eleven at Crystal Bridges. Presented by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. Tickets are $55. Ages 21 and older. digjazz.com

Songwriters in the Round is back with Jamie Lou Connolly, Dana Louise, Meredith Kimbrough and Eric Witthans on July 20 then David Starr, Ashtynn Barbaree, Alvin (Papa Rap) Lopez and Dom B Roy on Aug. 17; Reeves Brothers play at 8 p.m. July 21; Oreo Blue with Blew Reed and the Flatheads perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18; and Taj Farrant returns in September at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Shelly Watson performs at 5 p.m. July 16; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. July 17; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. July 20; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. July 21; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. July 22 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

Drumming in the Park happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

Dave Mason plays at 7:30 p.m. July 27; Kristine W performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5; John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

Kidz Night with inflatables and live music from Funk Factory starts at 7 p.m. July 20 for the last night of Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township Road. fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

The Clare Starr Family Fundraiser featuring performances by The Meadow Makers, Brick Fields, The 1 oz. Jig and a super jam with members of The Dirt Spirits, Flipoff Pirates, Killer Sugar and more starts at 5 p.m. July 16; American Aquarium with Kate Rhudy happens at 8:30 p.m. July 19; an Allman Brothers Happy Hour Tribute starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Moonshroom at 9 p.m. July 21; Tinnitus II with Angel Flesh, HOSS, Take Rest, Heldtight and Ghost Hollow starts at 7 p.m. July 22; An Evening of Stories & Songs with Gabe Lee, Thomas Csorba and Caleb Caudle starts at 8 p.m. July 23; School of Rock Allstars perform at 6:30 p.m. July 24; Liam St. John, Joshua Quimby and Evan Honer play at 8 p.m. July 25 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Disco Revival Dance Party starts at 9 p.m. July 22; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Asher Perkins plays at 2 p.m. followed by Latin Dance Night at 6 p.m. July 16; Jesse David plays at 7 p.m. July 18; JerGriffin performs at 7 p.m. July 20; DJ Soul Free Dance Night starts at 8 p.m. July 22; Kizomba Sundays con Keke and Skye happens at 6 p.m. July 23 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival hosts Musical Chairs at 6:30 p.m. July 17 ; "A Century Apart: Bach 1723, Kuhlau 1823 and Faure 1923 (tickets required) starts at 7 p.m. July 22 and Composition Conversations start at 6 p.m. July 26; Eli Wallace, a Brooklyn-based pianist, improviser, and composer performs at 7 p.m. July 25. trilliumsalonseries.com; CMM hosts Friday night music and food with Amos Cochran at 6:30 p.m. July 28 and a Musical Celebration of Community starts at 7 p.m. July 29 (tickets required) at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah.

Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. with The Irie Lions on July 23 and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

Jack offs, The Phlegms and gardensnakes play at 9 p.m. July 21; Jess Harp Band and John Charles & The Cold Cuts play at 9 p.m. July 22; Jesse Aycock and Paul Benjamin play at 9 p.m. July 28; Step Mom, Audio Book Club and The Phlegms play at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrell Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

LOWELL

Kevin Farley performs July 21-22; Mac and Magic! is at 1:30 p.m. July 23; then AJ Wilkerson closes out July with three shows July 28-29 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert perform July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard play July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

MK Ultra (Ben Miller + Pat Kay) perform at 8 p.m. July 21; Ted Hammig & The Campaign with Mildenhall is July 22 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Tyrus Live happens at 7:30 p.m. July 16; Remnants of Rock perform at 7 p.m. July 22; Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band performs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 at King Opera House 427 Main Street in Van Buren.

Cody Woods and Steven Farmer perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

Last Call performs at 8 p.m. July 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. July 15; Joey Heard at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

Muddy Boots Line Dancing happens at 6:30 p.m. July 20; Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 5 p.m. July 21; Gabrielle Gore and The Silent Thunder perform at 9 p.m. July 21; Lyle Parman plays at 5 p.m. and Joey Herd at 9 p.m July 22; John "Money In The Bank" Anderson performs a free unplugged acoustic concert at 9 p.m. July 29 in Lee Creek Tavern at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicut, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Nolan Taylor, Maggie Antone and an After Party with Calder Allen. Tickets are $79.50 - $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park for the Fourth Friday series in Siloam Springs. Next up are Brick Fields on Aug. 25 and 449 Rewind on Sept. 22. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

Shaun Munday and Carver Commodore perform at 6:30 p.m. July 27 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

River Valley Takeover of the Black Apple Comedy night happens at 8 p.m. July 20 and an Improv Takeover happens on July 27; Julie Drake performs comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Katie Bowman on Aug. 10; Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett on Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 for Natural State Comedy at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Old Dime Box on July 21; Dr. Choice & the Bad Decisions July 22; Dirty Flannel Shirt on July 29. Take Cover and 96 Miles perform during the Grape Fest Aug. 4-5 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Kin & Company performs at 6:30 p.m. June 23 and Sam Allbright on Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available nearby, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.