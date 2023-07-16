LIVE! Music: Johnny Dale Roberts warms up casino stages this summer





Outlaw country singer-songwriter Johnny Dale Roberts has found his silver lining. The Pineville, Mo., native and former construction worker turned to music after major brain surgery.

This summer and fall he warms up stages with "traditional outlaw country with a little bit more energy and drive," ahead of big names at Cherokee Casinos around the River Valley. He's also booked dates in his hometown as well as Rogers and the Hiwasse Store this fall.

"I've had the opportunity to open for and play with many of my heroes and influences," he says. "I have a fiancee who supports me no matter what, and four children who have got to see a great deal of the country through gigs I've booked. It's an enormous blessing to be able to do this for my job."

He performs at 5 p.m. July 21 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel in Roland, Okla. Find more dates at JDR Music on Facebook.

RIVER VALLEY

Tyrus Live happens at 7:30 p.m. today; Remnants of Rock perform at 7 p.m. July 22; Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band performs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 at King Opera House 427 Main Street in Van Buren.

Joey Heard plays at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22 at Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

Gabrielle Gore and The Silent Thunder perform at 9 p.m. July 21; Lyle Parman plays at 5 p.m. and Joey Herd at 9 p.m July 22 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29. Tickets are $79.50- $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

We're always looking to meet music makers in the River Valley. Get your gigs on this calendar by emailing mhooper@nwaonline.com.



