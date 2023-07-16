Local notes

Naval Academy

Neil B. Williams, a graduate of Bentonville High School in Bentonville, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29, marking the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy's "plebe" or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet, or music and restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge that awaits them. As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental, and team-building skills. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

Information: usna.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present Capture Life and Create Legacy: Write a Memoir, a writing workshop, from 1 to 5 p.m. July 29 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs, featuring author, teacher and writing coach Nikki Hanna.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is proud to bring Hanna to the Colony for her seventh year. Hanna's workshop, Capture Life and Create Legacy: Write a Memoir, will guide a writer through the process of documenting a life story and preparing to share it with others. Participants will receive a complimentary copy of Hanna's book "Capture Life--Write a Memoir."

The cost of this workshop is $40. In this in-person workshop, writers will learn how to write the hard stuff, decide what to put in and what to leave out, how to write without revealing identities and share wisdom and lessons learned without being preachy. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to sign up for free one-on-one consulting sessions with Hanna on Sunday.

WCDH will present Nature Without Boundaries: Writing Prose Poems for the first time from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22. Nature Without Boundaries: Writing Prose Poems will focus on nature writing, eco-writing and trauma writing through non-Western poetic forms. Utilizing the prompts from the nature around us in Eureka Springs, they will write prose poetry. By incorporating hybridization and experimentation, they will delve into the radical, the focused and the varied. Then they will recite the eco-workings of the workshop later in the day when the poems have marinated.

The workshop will be followed in the evening with a public poetry reading at Brews Coffeehouse and Taproom, 2 Pine St. at 6 p.m. The cost of this workshop is $25 and all funds generated go into the scholarship program. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch and food delivery is also available. Refreshments will be provided.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

U.S. Marshals Museum

The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation has announced a $500,000 commitment from Cynthia Coughlin to help complete the museum's capital fundraising efforts. Funds from the gift will be used in the Modern Marshals Gallery for exhibits and interactive training simulators in the "What Does It Take To Be A U.S. Marshal" room. Coughlin is a current member of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation Board. The museum opened to the public on July 1.

Born in New York City and raised in the San Francisco Bay area, Cynthia Coughlin moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1978. Since 1984, Cynthia has operated Coughlin's Ranch, a cattle-breeding operation specializing in registered Black Angus located in Centerton.

Coughlin is the recipient of the Freedom Corp Award from President George W. Bush for her work with the Boys & Girls Club, and has also received the Louise Thaden Business Woman of the Year, and the Rabbit Dickerson Awards from the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce. Presently, Cynthia maintains board seats on the Police Athletic League, the NWA Tactical Operations Group and the Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

Information: usmmuseum.org.