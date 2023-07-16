Maupin, Maumelle take no back seat

SEARCY -- Brian Maupin told himself he'd take it easy Friday and Saturday at the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament hosted by Harding Academy on the campus of Harding University.

The second-year Maumelle coach has earned a reputation as one of the state's most animated coaches on the sideline. So when the first questionable call of the weekend went the other way, all eyes turned to Maupin as he made his case to the one-man officiating crew.

"I actually came in with the mindset that I was going to take a back seat," Maupin said. "I was going to let my coaches coach and be a good boy today. But man, I'm a competitor, you know? I want to win. I love my kids, and I will do anything I can to fight for them and make sure that they're getting every opportunity they can to be successful. And so that's something you can't fake and something you can't hide.

"I can't play. So I'm going to try to impact the game every way that I can."

Maumelle went 4-2 in pool play Friday with wins over Lonoke, Searcy and the junior varsity squads from Marion and Conway.

In Saturday's bracket play, the Hornets were the No. 6 overall seed. They lost to Conway in the quarterfinals but clawed back to finish fourth with a win over Harding Academy.

"Nobody wins a championship from 7-on-7, but I tell the guys when we got the hornet on our chest, we're going to try to compete and win everything we can," Maupin said.

"I really think it was a good showing for us. Obviously, it's not the end goal, but to come to a tournament like this and be one of the top teams here competing, I think we put a good foot forward and we're getting better every day."

The Sonic Air Raid was the second 7-on-7 tournament Maumelle has competed in this summer and the second for quarterback Andrew Bjork.

The 6-0, 190-pound sophomore led Maumelle's freshman team to a conference championship last season and is set to take the starting job for the varsity in the fall.

Maupin said while Bjork has shown some passing talent, it's his legs that make him stand out. So 7-on-7 events have given Bjork the chance to focus on another area of his game.

"It forces him to do some of the things that a quarterback has to do, without being able to just skip those steps with your athleticism and ability to run," Maupin said. "They're taking his superpower away. And so he's having to play like a normal human being, and that makes him better in the end because he'll get his superpowers back on Fridays."

Bjork said there has been a noticeable improvement not only for himself but his teammates between the two 7-on-7 tournaments.

"Today actually proved that we can throw the ball," Bjork said. "We [have come] a long way from the beginning of the summer. At that first 7-on-7, it was good but compared to today, I think we would have beat those teams."

To help with Bjork and the other quarterbacks, Maupin has brought in former Greenbrier and Arkansas Tech quarterback Carter Burcham to oversee that position. Maupin hired him for the position a year ago, but Burcham was still with Arkansas Tech coaching its quarterbacks.

"A huge part of bringing Coach Burcham in was his presence with the quarterback position," Maupin said. "He was a college quarterback, a college quarterback coach, you know, so it's extremely valuable to have such a teacher for our quarterback room."