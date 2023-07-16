Timothée Chalamet's old YouTube videos were his golden ticket to booking the starring role in "Wonka." Director Paul King revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone last week that the 27-year-old actor was his first choice to play the eccentric confectioner. He said he was drawn to Chalamet in part because of old footage he had seen online of the "Call Me by Your Name" and "Dune" star performing in school productions. "It was a straight offer because he's great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it," King said. "But because he's Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well." King made no mention, however, of what is perhaps the most viral dance video of Chalamet on the internet: a clip of the Oscar nominee performing an original rap years ago at a talent show under the stage name Lil' Timmy Tim. King did suggest that a strong performance background was key to nailing the part. "I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn't know how good he was," King said. "When I spoke to him, he was quite keen. He'd done tap dancing in high school and he was like, 'I'd quite like to show people I can do that." Warner Bros. last week released the trailer for "Wonka," in which Chalamet's charming chocolatier inspires his community by opening a dazzling, experimental chocolate factory. Among the supporting cast of the fantasy film are Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter and Olivia Colman. "Wonka" -- a prequel of sorts to Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" -- opens in theaters Dec. 15.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges and is accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said Friday. Sofia Haley Marks appeared in Manhattan federal court Friday and agreed to remain behind bars until she requests bail at a later date. Prosecutors said they would oppose a request for her release. Marks was arrested on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the official said. Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment July 2. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at least one of the fake oxycodone pills sold by Marks was "taken by a teenager who subsequently died of a suspected overdose." Rodriguez was the oldest child of Drena De Niro and artist Carlos Mare. Like his famous grandfather, Rodriguez was an actor who had appeared with his mother in projects including Bradley Cooper's 2018 remake of "A Star is Born."