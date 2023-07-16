National survey finds Little Rock a better than average place to be a geek

Before she lived in Central Arkansas, Selena Izzo's experience as an autistic geek hadn't been the best.

Izzo, 21, had lived in multiple places in the south, including Kentucky and Louisiana.

Louisiana had been an "extremely difficult" place to be the geek she had grown into after originally getting hooked on shows like "Sonic X" and "He-Man" as a kid while waiting around at her mother's cancer research lab.

"The best comic book store was literally like 45 minutes away," Izzo said of her time in Louisiana.

Then there were the screamers.

"When I lived in Kentucky ... [some people] hated geeks," Izzo said. "It was so weird. Like I literally would just walk around existing and I'd [be wearing] a pin or two [and someone] would just literally scream slurs [at her]."

But Arkansas has been different.

"The Little Rock area is actually more accessible than other places I've been to," Izzo said. "Here, people are a lot more accepting of [geek culture]."

In fact, when it comes to geekdom in American cities, Little Rock ranks 85th out off 200 in terms of accessibility, according to a recent "Geekiest Cities" study published at lawnlove.com.

The study, which placed Little Rock between El Paso, Texas, and Springfield, Mo., considered a city's access to collectibles, costumes, community and events, like Comic Cons.

Eventually, Izzo found a safe place to geek out thanks to the autistic community.

A meet-and-greet for adults with autism brought her to the Vortex Arcade in Sherwood.

It was then that she discovered, a few doors down, the perfect place to pick up her favorite Voltron comic books.

Geek's the Word

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 9-year-old Garen Jelley, wearing a Lego Movie shirt that says "Everything is Awesome," approached the front desk of Kapow! Comics with his latest acquisitions.

Accompanied by his uncle, Chris Williams, Garen presented a batch of new "Deadpool" comics to the clerks on duty, Michael Nelson and Jesse Boyd.

When asked where his fandom loyalties lay, Garen rattles off a bunch of the usual suspects: "I'm a fan of Avengers and Star Wars ... and some X-Men. That's what I like."

Among his own group of friends, he's the only one who really likes comics and movies, "they like a bunch of anime."

Does Garen consider himself a geek?

"Probably."

When asked why, all Garen can do is shrug.

It is what it is. No shame.

Garen, like Izzo, is one of the customers streaming in and out of the comic book store at 4047 E. Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood.

Entering Kapow! Comics, which has been at the location since 2006, can be "sensory overload" to a first time visitor said Nelson, whose worked at the store off-and-on for eight years.

"Usually when somebody walks in here we can kind of tell if this is your first time," Nelson said.

"Women and children," Boyd noted. "They get the hookup big time. We want to get new people in the huddle."

The space at Kapow! is large. The left side of the store is devoted to comics galore while the right is taken up by a vast array of collectibles, video games, movies and more.

And you can't avoid the giant Spider-Man figure behind the front desk, draped in a long scarf and wearing a Captain America helmet.

It's the nice place for a geek to get their fix, whatever it may be and whoever you may be.

"We get different types of people from all walks of life to me here now," Nelson said. "It's not a stigma of a certain kind of characters. Just anybody, from anywhere. We get everybody from white, Black, Latin, Spanish, Asian, gay, trans, lesbian, we legit get them all now. But there's stories for everybody now."

Over on the western side of Little Rock, at the Game Goblins store at 1121 S Bowman Rd., three younger geeks -- Chance Bradford, 16, Jon Brady Hix, 18, and Mathew Meke, 18 -- pontificated on the state of geek culture over a game of Magic: The Gathering.

"I think geek culture has really evolved," Hix said. "I think people are more OK with it and not just that they like, quote, unquote, 'they don't really accept it.' They're just more tolerant. Like, 'Why do I care?' It doesn't matter. And I think that's good. I think people just need to let loose."

The trio has ideas about what's helped open doors to geekdom, at least for their generation.

"TikTok helped spread geek culture," Meke said. "The obscene amount of posts you have to look at."

Bradford points to the popularity of a show like Netflix's "Stranger Things" for its influence.

"I know people hate it when I bring it up in association with the game, but 'Stranger Things' did make a lot of people look at (Dungeons & Dragons) and be like, 'seems pretty cool.' I'm not gonna lie," Bradford said.

Michael Scott, the social media & community events manager for Game Goblins, believes the introduction of online gaming in the early 2000s played a significant part in destigmatizing being a geek.

If a chart over time were available, Scott said it would show "X-Box Live had a lot to do with that.

"The reason that was so explosive was because they were all about the voice chat and the communication. So with an X-Box Live kid, you got a mic, which meant you were part of something. And so as that generation grows up, not all of them stick with video games, but everybody's entertaining themselves and connecting with each other in some way. If your entire identity is not just go to a bar and drink, you're probably peppering in some other experiences, and board and card games are an easy way to do that."

Aggressive Expansion

Brandy Douglas "had no intention" of being in her position.

Douglas is the owner of D2 Comics & More, which currently has two locations in Jacksonville, at 3 Crestview Plaza and one on the Little Rock Air Force Base.

She opened the main store in 2019 with her husband, Dean.

Dean was an "avid comic book collector" when they first started dating. But Dean's collection got so unwieldy she encouraged him to start selling them at cons in 2012.

Years later the collection was still so big, they opened the first D2 store, which now sells back issue comics, trading cards and games.

Unfortunately within two years of opening, Dean, who worked as a paramedic for MEMS, died from injuries he sustained in an accident while responding to a call during the 2021 Little Rock Marathon.

Douglas said the support from the comic community in the Little Rock area "during a time I needed it the most was incredible." She calls her fellow geeks "the most amazing group of people you'll ever meet."

A mother of three girls, Douglas now runs the store day-to-day, with employees including her daughter M.J., store manager Amanda Crow and Tayla Vergason.

And no less than a month ago, Douglas had no plans to open a third store.

Like many other area comic book readers, she's a regular at Kapow!

During one visit, owner Matthew Dykes asked if she'd ever consider opening a third store in Sherwood Oaks Shopping Center, or what she calls "Geek Haven," since it's home to Kapow!, Vortex Arcade and CENTAR Gaming.

Before she knew it, Dykes had taken Douglas to the person in charge of leasing out the mall. A brief conversation ended with an offer to write up a lease.

After taking two weeks to mull it over, Douglas plunged ahead -- the third store, which will be called D2 Games, will likely open around Aug. 12, just a few weeks after D2's fourth anniversary.

Douglas' "personal goal" for her stores is "for everybody who comes into the store to find something that makes them happy."

She says she'll likely stop at three stores when it comes to the D2 franchise, as becoming a "true chain" store would likely take away what she loves about it.

"Personal connection is what I'm looking for," Douglas said. "I don't want to lose the personal connection."

What's Missing?

When you're 85th out of 200 on a list of geekiest cities, you're not in a terrible spot, but there's room for improvement.

What could be done to make the Little Rock area even more geek friendly?

"I loved Hastings when it was (nearby) and we'd go all the time," pined Vergason.

Hastings, for the uninitiated, was a one-stop shop when it came to, well, everything. It was a large chain of stores where one could buy books and buy and rent video games, as well as movies.

The chain all but closed down in 2016 after it went into bankruptcy and was liquidated.

Izzo wants more marketing for geek-oriented businesses.

"Honestly, there's not a whole lot of advertising when it comes to the stores and stuff," said Izzo. "It's difficult to do -- especially if you're local businesses, obviously."

Izzo would like to see community events like an arts and craft show to help bridge gaps between communities.

"There's a lot of local queer groups here that would love that because it gives outreach to more marginalized youth, and marginalized, they usually come to these cultures and to the geek areas, because that's where they're most accepted," Izzo said.

Nelson wants places like Kapow! to have a "seat at the table" when it comes to organizing comic conventions and other events, like Arkansas Comic Con, which will be held Sept. 10 and 11 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

That would help "them to understand the actual community," Nelson said.

Bradford champions "flooding more retro arcades" throughout the city.

Hix goes a step further.

"It doesn't even have to be retro," Hix said. "Just like (an) arcade. Because now right now the only arcade I can think of is like it's a bowling alley with an arcade or it's something with an arcade."

Though Hix admits the Vortex Arcade next to Kapow! is a "good one."

In the grand scheme of being a geek, Vergason has a reminder for anyone on the outside looking to get in or who is confused by what they see:

"We're just big kids," said Vergason. "That's all it is."