NLR woman held in theft of phone

North Little Rock police late Friday arrested a woman who they say stole a man's phone, threw his wheelchair in the street and threw a rock at him.

Officers were dispatched to Pike Avenue and Pershing Boulevard at 10:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery, according to an arrest report. They made contact with a man who said a woman stole his phone and $60.

The robber tossed his wheelchair into the road, he told police, and then threw a rock at him, hitting him in the shoulder before fleeing south on Pike Avenue.

Officers said they made contact with a woman matching the description given by the victim near West 24th Street and Railroad Avenue, later identified as Martia Anderson, 27, of North Little Rock.

Anderson, who gave officers a false name, was arrested, and police found the victim's phone in her possession, which the man was able to unlock and demonstrate was his, the report states.

Anderson was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday in lieu of a $20,000 bond on a felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental operations, an online inmate roster showed.