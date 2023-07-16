Nonprofit redirects people from violence

The homicide count in Pine Bluff increased by two in the month of July alone.

Of the 12 victims in 2023, six were 18 or younger, and three of them in succession were each 17.

Seeing an ongoing problem in the city, Torey Foote is addressing it head-on with a 501(c)(3) organization called ReDirecting Paths. As the name suggests, ReDirecting Paths aims to guide young people away from violent crime and other dangers.

"When I started this nonprofit, I looked at the stuff that was occurring," Foote said. "Right now, we're sitting at 12 homicides."

Four months ago, when ReDirecting Paths was founded, the city had already lost six people to homicide, including two high school students. The organization works today to bring activities to communities that have been impacted hard by such crimes, rather than just meet at a usual facility.

One way was to hold a kickball tournament Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Jaycee Drive. Kids and adults got together for a day on the diamond, some in their rec league jerseys and others donning ReDirecting Paths T-shirts, while a bounce house enticed toddlers and volunteers grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.

"We wanted to start something to actually build up the adults within the community to come back out into our kids because that's something that's lost right now," Foote said. "We mentor kids. We reach out to people. We have a host of stuff to give out to the community. We have clothes, lightbulbs, power protectors, food, water ... just everything. Our thing is trying to come back in and empower our community."

ReDirecting Paths held a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Hutson Park on West Sixth Avenue last month, and it's looking to stage a back-to-school drive for August at a location to be determined.

The goal, Foote said, is to organize an event every month.

"One thing about ReDirecting Paths, the tagline is 'Saving Our Youth,'" said Lakesha Foote, Torey's sister and director of ReDirecting Paths. "So we have these events in different parts of the city where it's accessible to the youth and pretty much areas we know that crime or trouble happens a lot. We don't want to target the areas that are more affluent or the areas where they don't tend to have a lot of issues. We want areas where the issues are being held. We're reaching the kids where they are. We're trying to get them [to] come out so they can see some positivity going on, and more so that we can put them in contact with people who can put them on the right path."

Anyone who needs the assistance of ReDirecting Paths or would like more information is asked to call Torey Foote at (501) 799-3836.