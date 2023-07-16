Novel by native Arkansan is fantasy in a real-life setting





It's 1999 and a group of high school seniors in the small Arkansas Ozarks town of Eternal Springs has discovered a series of houses built by a mysterious architect named Theodora Trader. Each house has a sort of magic power. The Luck House bestows good luck on its visitors; time stops in the Forever House. There's also the Mirror House, Duplication House, High House, Oath House, Truth House and the elusive Portal House.

The students – misfit best friends Jay and Brandi, who are joined by newcomers and twins Hilma and Max along with nerdy Charlie and jock Iggy – embark on an adventure that leads to illumi- nation, betrayal and guilt. Fifteen years later, Brandi has disappeared and the others are reluctantly pulled back to Eternal Springs to find out what happened to her and reconcile with their shared past.

This all takes place in "The Wonder State," the new novel by Arkansas native Sara Flannery Murphy which is being published Tuesday by MCD, a division of Farrar, Straus and Giroux. The book is an atmospheric combination of a Nancy Drew-style mystery with otherworldly magic realism that also details the complexities of high school friendships, adventure, first love, abuse and the overpowering allure of escaping small-town life.

Murphy lives in St. George, Utah, with her husband and two sons. She spent her first 15 years or so in Little Rock before her family moved to Eureka Springs. She attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and received a master's degree in creative writing from Washington University in St. Louis. Her debut novel, "The Possessions," was published in 2017; her second, "Girl One," came out in 2021.

At 6:30 p.m. July 25 she will be at WordsWorth Books in Little Rock for a conversation with Little Rock author Kevin Brockmeier; on the 27th she will be at Pearl's Books in Fayetteville, where she will speak with Jeremy Billingsley of Sley House Publishing.

It's not much of a stretch to suggest that the quirky Eternal Springs of "The Wonder State" was inspired by Eureka Springs.

"Definitely," Murphy says while visiting family in Missouri last month. "It's a very unique place, being in the Ozarks, and the architecture is so offbeat and unusual. When I lived there I fell in love with so many houses that I would see while I was walking around town. In a way, this book is a kind of wish-fulfillment of going back seeing what it would be like to break into those houses and see what was inside them."

Murphy, who was home schooled, was attracted to fantasy novels when she was growing up.

"I was a pretty shy kid. [C.S. Lewis'] Narnia books were really important to me. I think I was drawn to any story that involved the idea of an ordinary kid stepping out of their life and finding a door in a wardrobe or some kind of portal that deposited them in this completely different world."

Each of the characters in "The Wonder State" is vividly created and voiced, but Murphy says that the troubled Brandi was the most challenging to write. Brandi, the lone character who stayed in Eternal Springs, is the first that the reader encounters and her disappearance is what sets the novel in motion.

"She was the one that I really wanted to get right. I feel very protective of her, and I know that the way she is seen throughout the novel can be misinterpreted. Readers could end up dismissing her, but I really wanted to make sure that her strengths are coming through and that her personality developed well. She was the most powerful character for me to write."

Murphy jumps seamlessly from 1999-2000, when the characters are teenagers, to 2015 when they are adults with lives and careers that are put on hold as they are pulled back to Eternal Springs.

"This was the first book I wrote with a dual timeline," she says. "It's a little tricky to do, but I think that it felt so natural with this story that it didn't intimidate me as much. I love stories about people coming back together, like the movie 'The Big Chill.'"

"The Wonder State" is the second recent fantasy novel with an Arkansas setting. "Cicadas Sing of Summer Graves" by Little Rock native Robyn Barrow and Alex Cronin of Texas, who write as Quinn Connor, came out in the spring and takes place in the fictional lakeside town of Prosper.

Murphy actually dug into state history for her title. Before Arkansas became the Natural State it was called The Wonder State, which became its official nickname after a vote by the 1923 Legislature.

"The moment I found that out I was like, 'There ya go. That's going to be the title,'" Murphy says. "It sounds so cool."





Sara Flynn Murphy in Conversation with Kevin Brockmeier

July 25, 6:30 p.m., WordsWorth Books, 5920 R St., Little Rock

Admission: Free

(501) 663-9198

wordsworthbookstore.com

Sara Flynn Murphy in Conversation with Jeremy Billingsley

July 27, 6:30 p.m., Pearls Books, 28 E Center St., Fayetteville

Admission: Free

(479) 527-6984

pearlsbooks.com







