GOLF

Stricker, Frazar tied in Akron

Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments. Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain. The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year. The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) are both at 10-over 220 overall. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) has posted a 11-over 221.

Grant shoots 62 in Ohio

Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows. Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix. Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead over U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz (68), Stephanie Kyriacou (65), former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (67) and Emily Pedersen (67).

Cone takes Barbasol lead

PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour. Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of the rain. The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.

BASKETBALL

Phoenix lands All-Star Game

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is headed to Phoenix, setting up as a home game for Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi and a sendoff to the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Saturday that the event would be hosted by the Phoenix Mercury. "Since I've been in the league, they've done so much," Engelbert said. "They are so great to work with under the new ownership with Mat Ishbia." Ishbia, who took ownership of the Mercury and the Suns in February, was thrilled to have a chance to host the game that's being played this weekend in Las Vegas. The All-Star skills competition and three-point contest that was held on Friday saw a record performance from Sabrina Ionescu, who hit 25 of 27 three-pointers, including 20 in a row at one point.

MOTOR SPORTS

Londgaard on pole in Toronto

Christian Lundgaard has the pole for the Honda Indy Toronto. Lundgaard had the best lap in the Firestone Fast 6 on a wet street course at Toronto's Exhibition Place on Saturday. Scott McLaughlin and Pato O'Ward were second and third, respectively. IndyCar standings leader Alex Palou was one of the drivers eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Palou has won four consecutive races but will start 15th in today's race.

BASEBALL

Braves' Minter heads to IL

Atlanta Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on Saturday, another blow to Atlanta's bullpen. Minter has pitched in a team-leading 44 games and is second on the Braves with 10 saves. The decision was made after Minter played catch on Friday. Right-hander Nick Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday because of a right shoulder strain.

Rangers place reliever on IL

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis. Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers' final game before the All-Star break. He allowed 3 runs, including 2 home runs, on 5 hits in 2 innings in the 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

Bieber suffers forearm injury

The Cleveland Guardians placed right-hander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with forearm irritation. Manager Terry Francona said Bieber's scheduled Saturday visit to see Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers orthopedist who sees athletes from across the country, was pushed back to today.

Linn Grant putts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Dana Open golf tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Sylvania, Ohio. (Rebecca Benson/The Blade via AP)



Xiyu Janet Lin of China drives off the 15th tee during the third round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia fans herself before driving off the 15th tee during the third round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Aditi Ashok of India watches her drive off the 15th tee during the third round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

