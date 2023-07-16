Education notebook

Ohio district hires ex-PB school chief

C. Michael Robinson Jr., a former superintendent in the Pine Bluff School District, has been selected to be superintendent of the 20,000-student Akron, Ohio, public school district.

Robinson, who has signed a five-year contract with the Ohio system, most recently has been chief academic officer at East Baton Rouge Parish Schools in Louisiana.

Robinson headed the Pine Bluff district from 2016 to 2018, leaving the system in June 2018, a few months before the Arkansas Board of Education assumed control of the district.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported school leaders in the Ohio district said that Robinson asked the Pine Bluff School Board to buy out his Arkansas contract after failing to work out a plan to avoid the anticipated state takeover.

Math school head leads STEM board

Corey Alderdice, director of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, became president of the National Consortium of Secondary STEM Schools board of directors on July 1.

Alderdice will serve as president of the organization's board through the 2023-24 academic year, with his term set to expire in November 2024. He has served on the organization's board since November 2019.

The approximately 100-school consortium was established in 1988 to support specialized secondary schools that are focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and to foster an exchange information and program ideas.

One of Alderdice's goals as president will be to encourage member schools to collaborate directly with each other on projects and initiatives.

"One of the greatest feelings is having colleagues who know the unique challenges and opportunities that are associated with working in a specialized high school," he said. "I want to ensure that all members feel like they have a network of peers who are no more than a call or text away when a need or question arises. There's always so much we can learn from each other and so many ways we can offer our support."

LRSD board looks at solar options

The Little Rock School Board is continuing to consider options for tapping into solar energy as a way to become more energy efficient and to maximize savings.

Parker Higgs, Arkansas director of Entegrity Partners, presented an interim report to the board last week that highlighted possibilities such as building solar panel fields off site -- even in another county -- or on district-owned property or a combination of the two.

Still another option is a solar service agreement in which the district would purchase the solar energy from Entegrity and get credit for it from the electric utility, Entergy Arkansas.

The board took no action last week on what could be a 25-year commitment with savings over that time being in the range of $5 million to $7 million.

The 21,000-student district currently has 120 electrical accounts with Entergy Arkansas and consumes almost 43 million kilowatt hours of energy per year.