One dead in fiery car crash beneath Fayetteville flyover

FAYETTEVILLE -- One person died after their car hit a pillar and caught fire beneath the flyover at the north Fulbright Expressway, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived about 10:30 a.m. Saturday to find a passenger car on fire on College Avenue beneath the flyover, said Battalion Chief Lance Selph. The car had one occupant who was killed, he said.

It appeared the car hit a pillar beneath the flyover and ignited, Selph said. No other cars were involved in the incident, he said.

Selph was unsure about any identifying details for the person or what may have caused the crash. Arkansas State Police is handling the investigation and a report had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.