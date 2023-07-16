100 years ago

July 16, 1923

BATESVILLE -- Professor J.P. Hart, who lives near Batesville, has established an entirely new industry in this state. Professor Hart does not secure his title by possessing an A. B. or B. S. degree, but rather the degree of G. S., which, in plain English, means Goat Science. The professor has opened an academy on his large farm for the training of goats and is teaching them, not to butt, but to dance, perform acrobatic feats and solve arithmetic problems. Professor Hart has a large flock of goats in his academy and recently sold four of his best trained animals to the Dickerson Amusement Company of Ironton, Ohio. He said that he has 16 years' training as an educator of animals and can teach a goat to do everything but talk.

50 years ago

July 16, 1973

HELENA -- The reincarnations of the intrepid Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet, who visited what is now Helena exactly 300 years ago, arrived here Sunday at 4:11 p.m. to the strains of the Marseillaise and the Star Spangled Banner. A flotilla of crafts ranging from a yacht to a fishing boat went up river early in the afternoon to watch the two authentic birchbark canoes race through the choppy waters of the mighty Mississippi. ... The seven men and a boy who are re-enacting the famous exploration trip of 1673 were lustily singing an old French voyagers drinking song which ended with the admonition -- "the moral of this story is to drink before you die." ... Lewis Reid, a suburban Chicago French teacher, leader and organizer of the 1973 exploration party ... pointed out that the party had been an hour ahead of schedule since it left St. Ignace, Mich., May 17 to react with all the authenticity possible the voyage that proved the Mississippi River flowed into the Gulf of Mexico and not the Pacific Ocean.

25 years ago

July 16, 1998

Richard "Dick" McDonald, who with his late brother, Maurice "Mac" McDonald, started the original McDonald's hamburger stand and invented the drive-in, limited menu fast-food concept in San Bernardino, Calif., in 1948, has died ... Richard McDonald was the man who first sketched the golden arches, the chain's internationally recognized icon. He also grilled the first hamburger and designed the thermometer to measure how many millions -- then billions -- of burgers were sold.

10 years ago

July 16, 2013

MAYFLOWER -- A pipeline-safety consultant advising Central Arkansas Water on technical issues involving the Pegasus pipeline, which runs through the Lake Maumelle watershed, on Monday questioned why Exxon Mobil Corp. has not done a hydrostatic test of the line since it ruptured March 29, spilling more than 100,000 gallons of oil into a Mayflower neighborhood. ... The last time Exxon Mobil hydrotested the Pegasus pipeline, which runs about 850 miles from Illinois to the Gulf Coast of Texas, was in 2005-06. On why the Exxon Mobil hasn't hydrotested the pipeline since the Good Friday rupture, corporation spokesman Aaron Stryk said, "Hydrotests of existing lines are evaluated and planned on a case-by-case basis, depending on the circumstances. As we are still investigating the Mayflower incident, we have not yet determined if or when one is needed."