Pay cut reinforces cratered RB market

NEW YORK -- Former Dallas Cowboys standout Ezekiel Elliott was already a street free agent. Then the Minnesota Vikings cut Dalvin Cook. Now Joe Mixon has taken a pay cut to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The running back market is in complete shambles as Saquon Barkley battles for a long-term contract with the Giants approaching Monday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Mixon, 26, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher with a Super Bowl appearance, has played in 80 of 98 regular-season games over six years for Cincinnati. The $12 million average annual value on his contract ranks him fifth among all NFL backs -- in the same range Barkley is aiming to join.

But with the Bengals on the verge of giving quarterback Joe Burrow a lucrative mega-deal, and Mixon's production having dipped last season (1,255 total yards, nine TDs), Mixon did what was necessary to stay on the team.

The restructured contract drops his 2023 salary from $9.4 million to just under $6 million, according to multiple reports, with incentives that could earn Mixon up to $8 million, per ProFootballTalk.

Mixon is facing a misdemeanor charge stemming from a Jan. 21 road rage incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her. So this isn't exactly apples to apples comparing him to other backs like Barkley.

Still, let's face it: NFL teams are in the winning business, often despite outside factors.

And in a climate where Barkley, the Raiders' Josh Jacobs and the Cowboys' Tony Pollard are currently on a one-year, $10.09 million franchise tag, Mixon's pay cut certainly doesn't encourage the Giants, Las Vegas or Dallas to pay any more at that position.

In Barkley's defense, he was more productive last year (1,650 yards, 10 TDs) than Mixon, especially as a runner, averaging 4.4 yards per carry to Mixon's 3.9.

Barkley also produced those numbers as the Giants' top offensive weapon and the focal point of defenses' game plans. The Bengals were sending Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at opponents in the passing game.

Will Barkley's unique value to the Giants' roster make a difference in this cratered climate for the running back position, though?

It is possible Barkley and Jacobs might have to sit out training camps and holdout to take a stand not just for themselves but the entire running back position?

The clock is ticking, and those answers will come soon enough.