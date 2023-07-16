PB officials work to fill grocery gap

When Ward 1 Council Member LaTisha Brunson took office in January, she knew her first priority would be to figure out how to fill the need for a grocery store after Super 1 Foods shut down in November of 2022, putting many families in an inconvenient situation.

"Even before I got sworn in, I was already feeling the weight of it on my shoulders," she said. "I decided to start reaching out to different organizations that I knew had food deserts in their communities and in their cities."

Brunson said she connected with the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, which referred her to the Arkansas food desert task force. The task force was put in place while former Gov. Asa Hutchinson was still in office. At the same time, according to Brunson, the mayor's office was also actively seeking grocery store investors such as Harps and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.

Brunson said she wasn't certain of Harps' status, but Walmart said it did not do neighborhood markets anymore. Even with a Dollar General and a Family Dollar within a 1-mile radius of the former Super 1 Foods location, Brunson said those stores do not provide the full grocery needs of the neighborhood residents.

While at a meeting with the Arkansas food task force, Brunson said she was given a booklet with communities that had tackled the problem of food deserts and the methods used to fill the need.

"Some had co-op or location services but it was Oasis Fresh Market that stood out to me," said Brunson. "For one it was a Black-owned grocery store by a young Black man in Tulsa, which is not a disenfranchised city.

"Aaron 'A.J.' Johnson, the owner and founder of the grocery store, opened his store in the midst of the pandemic in 2021 in the Greenwood District where Black Wall Street originated," Brunson said. "They hadn't had a grocery store there in 14 years."

The Oasis Fresh Market was the first full-service grocery store in the area since Albertsons had sold its store in 2007.

The concept was initiated by Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who Brunson said has inspired her to do the same for Pine Bluff.

"Oasis is so much more than just a grocery store," said Brunson. "A.J. had a community aspect with it. He got and understood the need and the people in the community."

Brunson said she followed Johnson, who was named Tulsan of the Year, on social media and finally reached out to him.

"I told him I really loved what he was doing for the city of Tulsa and I thought it would be a good fit for Pine Bluff," she said. "I gave him the dynamics of Pine Bluff and I gave him the challenges, the good, the bad, the ugly because I am not going to sit here and make it something better than what it is."

Brunson said he responded the next day, and weeks later, she and Council Member Lanette Frazier took a road trip to Tulsa.

"The Federal Trade Commissioner was also in town to see the impact the grocery store had made in the area," said Brunson, who visited the store on Wednesday with Frazier.

Oasis offers healthy and fresh food options, and also partners with local organizations, schools and medical facilities to provide:

Utility and rent assistance.

Housing application assistance.

Job placement and workforce development.

Financial literacy.

Family and children's services.

Immunization records.

On-site vaccines.

Free legal help health screenings.

Record expungement.

Oasis holiday giveaways.

While Brunson said she is still in the recruitment phase, she is hoping to get buy-in and collaborations from Pine Bluff community partners to make the Oasis vision come to fruition.

Johnson said he was excited to explore the possible expansion opportunities in Pine Bluff serving and delivering fresh and healthy access to all.

"Oasis means 'refuge, safe place, shelter' -- and we believe no matter where you live, proper access and resources are what is needed to transform communities," said Johnson.

"We are excited to work with City Councilwoman Brunson, to hopefully bring Oasis Fresh Market to Pine Bluff and communities alike."