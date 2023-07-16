Police camp inclusive for special needs kids

CABOT -- At the Special Needs Junior Police Academy Day Camp on Saturday, about 50 kids lined up at stations where they could shoot Nerf guns at targets, make fingerprints, play with handcuffs, dress up in tactical gear and take turns hitting a soft training bag with foam batons.

For Andrea McGahan and her 15-year-old son, Alex, who has autism, attending the camp has been a tradition since it started in 2016.

She said it gives her son the chance to socialize with other special needs children and interact with police officers and see their equipment.

"It really helps his development to get out and have something fun to do since it's something he normally doesn't have the chance to do. I know that he expects it and he's gotten more social over time," McGahan said.

According to the Cabot Police Department, the registered cadets included children with autism, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome and heart defects.

Though the event was held in Cabot, registration was open to anyone in Arkansas.

Cabot police patrol Capt. John Dodd said the department has seen families drive hours to attend the event, which is designed for kids unable to attend the weeklong academy the department also offers.

"Sadly a lot of special needs children will either be witnesses or victims of crime, so being here also helps them feel comfortable talking to and being around police officers," Dodd said. "Plus they may want to be police officers too."

McGahan said the event, lasting just a few hours at the Cabot Freshman Academy cafeteria, gives the kids a chance to experience a junior police academy, but one more catered to their needs.

"Usually the kids can't be included in a lot of these community events," she said.

This year's camp was the second one for Serina Washington of Jacksonville and her 5-year-old daughter, Zion, who also has autism.

"When we came last year she had so much fun, especially with the Nerf guns," Washington said. "She gets to be social with the other kids, so she really likes that."

