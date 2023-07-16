Presidential presentation

MIXING AND MINGLING

Hendrix College supporters mingled in the cultural living room at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts on June 29, welcoming a chance to chat with new Hendrix President Karen Petersen.

Petersen, who grew up in Northwest Arkansas, was hired in January to fill the position left by W. Ellis Arnold III, who retired in June. She was previously a professor of political science and dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences.

A packed room of alumni, staff, students, prospective students and families listened as she outlined her hopes for the Conway-based college, including the basics of preparing students to be good citizens and to help them find jobs.

"The important work that we do is much more all-encompassing," she told them before paraphrasing author Wendell Berry. "He said the thing you're making at the universities is humanity."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh