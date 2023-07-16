Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 19-23.

Jared J. Seale; Amy B. Seale to Ante Jazic; Annemarie Dillard Jazic, L17, Edgehill, $2,000,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to David W. Backstedt; Rachel E. Jones, 2719 N. Grant St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B19, Park View, $1,700,000.

MJ Innovative Builders Corp to Auras Ravi Atreya, 39 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L68 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,015,620.

New Home Estates Corp, Inc. to Jeremiah James Sabado; Gianna Francesca Sabado, 33 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L71 B136, Chenal Valley- Falstone Court, $1,010,848.

Joe W. Crow; Virginia Flynn; Joe Crow And Virginia Flynn Joint Revocable Trust to Amy B. Seale, L75, Prospect Terrace, $825,000.

Otter Creek Lodging, LLC to Otter Creek Dual Brand, LLC, L2A, Otter Creek Industrial Service Center Replat, $751,745.

Jeremy M. Antipolo; Ashley R. Antipolo to Alexis D. Tashima, 14000 Fern Valley Lane, Little Rock. L50 B13, Woodlands Edge, $705,000.

Creek View, LLC to Enmar Properties, LLC, 5600-5718 Patterson Road, Little Rock. L1-A, Hoffman Replat- Mini Midi Maxi, $700,000.

Lawson Turner Ipsen; Amanda Ipsen to Jeremy R. Furniss; Christopher A. Nance, 14110 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L12 B18, Woodlands Edge, $625,000.

Paolo Lim; April Lim to Pouya Hemmati, 300 E. Third St., Unit 1307, Little Rock. Unit 1307, 300 Third HPR, $621,000.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc. to Timothy Kyle Starson; Shelby Belinda Starson, 118 Timberland Trail, Maumelle. L14, Natural Trail Estates, $620,000.

Brandon DeGroat; Hope DeGroat to Dustin Copeland, 2201 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood. L6 B18, Stonehill Phase 7, $570,000.

Carl A. Bradley; Judith E. Garrett; Bradley And Garrett Living Trust to Blake Patrick Becker, 135 Falata Circle, Little Rock. Lot D-8 B13, Chenal Valley, $550,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to Shimsha Jain, L76 B1, Fletcher Valley, $535,168.

Norman R. Jones to CKM Holdings, LLC, 47 Quercus Circle, Little Rock. Lot C-4 B13, Chenal Valley, $530,000.

Linda S. Besette; Mara Leveritt to Lima Foxtrot, LLC, Ls8-9 B21, Park Biew, $500,000.

JS Inspired Builders, LLC to Manjesh Bhargav Malavalli Shivaram; Sushma Srinivas, 315 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L80 B1, Fletcher Valley, $497,470.

Shane Howard Johnson; Maral Amiri; John Family Trust to Adetayo Odueke; Ahmed Sodeinde, 843 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L38 B7, Wildwood Place, $470,000.

Beth M. Cook; The 2007 Beth M. Cook Revocable Trust to Steven Douglas; Jerry Stevenson; The Douglas Stevenson Revocable Trust, Unit 701, River Market Tower HPR, $419,500.

Paul Vance; Erin Vance to Jessica Olsen; Jeffrey Craig, 514 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L72 B3, Wildwood Place, $418,000.

Vanessa Hutcheson Zellmer; Edward Alexander Zellmer to Ty Nguyen; Nhan Tran, 21 Chatel Drive, Little Rock. L13 B24, Chenal Valley, $415,000.

Fariba Tamboli to David Flory, 39 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L9 B2, Wildwood Place, $415,000.

James F. Bradenburg to Brian Sempek; Angela M. Sempek, 11 Crystal Mountain Lane, Maumelle. L59, Palisades Heights Single-Family Detached, $415,000.

Budco, Inc. to Kim Le Nicholas; Ba T Le, 9209 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L13, Millers Glen Phase 7, $407,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc. to Ellis F. Butler; Rhonda Butler, 10300 Plantation Lake Rpad, Scott. Tract 1A, Plantation Lake Estates Unrecorded, $388,000.

Patricia Ann Brandt; The Patricia Ann Brandt Revocable Trust to William Ross Rice; Shannon Elise Rice, 23 Bouresse Court, Little Rock. L71 B48, Chenal Valley, $388,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Marquez Jackson, Sr.; Crystal Jackson, 1909 Tapped Maple, Sherwood. L63, Bent Tree Estates Phase 2, $383,700.

John P. Hoskyn; John P. Hoskyn And Janita J. Hoskyn Trust to Mark Kane; Kathy Kane, L301, Leawood Heights 4th, $375,000.

Joshua Lundin; Wesley Lundin to James A. Ward; Juli D. Ward; Regan Janae Hime; Brock Everett Hime, 18912 Lochridge Drive, Little Rock. L151, Lochridge Estates, $375,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Barry Kellerman; Dana Kellerman, 15 Belle River Circle, Maumelle. L19, Belle River, $353,000.

Brian Sempek; Angela M. Sempek to Shawn J. Smith; Connie E. Smith, 114 Waterside Drive, Maumelle. L148, Waterside Replat, $350,000.

David Warren Weiss; April M. Weiss to Scott Shank; Kimberly Shank, 5 Northwest Court, Little Rock. L9, Candlewood Section 1, $345,000.

Ellison Ventures, LLC to Reya Properties, LLC, L3-BR, Geyer Springs Apartment Replat, $341,000.

Julie Forsyth; Andrew Michael Forsyth to Cristi Carter; Doyne Carter, L8, Village East, $335,000.

River City Builders, Inc. to Worth James Gibson, Jr.; Margaret Addison Gardner, 21 White Oak Lane, Little Rock. L519, Kingwood Place, $324,200.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Kirby Graves; Christopher Hofer, 5408 Temperance St., Jacksonville. L11, Knotting Hill Phase I, $317,940.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Breshandria Howard; Devonte Howard, 7309 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood. L18B, Wandering Ridge, $312,000.

SFR3-060, LLC to Kate Burnett; Paul K. Johnbaum, 3 Pleasant Place Circle, Little Rock. L24, Hall Plaza, $300,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc. to Junior Earl Turner, Jr.; LaToya Michelle Turner, 13116 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L201, Ashley Downs Phase I, $298,000.

David Finnie to Alyssa Shanklin; John Shanklin, 238 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle. L25 B1, Villages At New Bedford Phase 2, $295,000.

Abraham Zabih; Jessica Chandler Zabih to Landon C. Taylor; Kaitlyn H. Taylor, 13311 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L38, Hillsborough Phase I, $294,900.

Mark J. Whitmore to Melanie Chapin-Critz; Tanner Critz, 818 Clarkson St., Little Rock. L7 B43, Pulaski Heights, $290,000.

Marius Mauthe; Jessica Blair Mauthe to Michael Stirling; Marcelle Fournet, 3100 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. Lot G B35, Park Hill NLR, $285,900.

Danny Burgin to Lawrence Glenn Moore, 20511 Sanders Road, Little Rock. Pt Section 30-1S-12W, $285,000.

Jim Lee Wallace; Mary J. Wallacw to Antonella Godoy Quiroga, 2811 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L365, Colony West 5th, $284,900.

Frankie L. Chadwick to Samuel Willibey; Delaney Willibey, 3809 Ridge Road, North Little Rock. L10 B46, Park Hill NLR, $284,900.

Phillip Choi to Alexander M. Kin; Marisa L. Blaschke, 3 Westglen Cove, Little Rock. L24, West Glen, $283,896.

M. Zia Siddiqui; Rimsha Chowhan Siddiqui to Aakash D. Rana, 1806 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L9 B8, Cherry Creek, $281,900.

Dylan Ray Blancett; Sarah Alsadadi Blancett; Rehab M. Al-Sadadi to Anna Claire Hunter; Taylor Vocque, 524 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B30, Success, $277,300.

Jamie Lou Lowry to Lee Phillip Parham, 4 Secluded Point, Little Rock. L84, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $270,000.

City Of Little Rock to Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc., Tract L, Dkota, $266,490.

Patricia Wilson O'Donoghue to William Webb; Kristin Webb, 41 Wingate Drive, Little Rock. L41, Wingate, $265,000.

Patricia Wilson O'Donoghue; Patricia Wilson O'Donoghue Revocable Trust to William Webb; Kristin Webb, L41, Wingate, $265,000.

Ronald Clevidence; Clevidence Family Tryst to CCG Properties, LLC, L124 B202, Park Hill NLR, $263,000.

Jackson R. Acuff; Riley Jayne Acuff to Robert Scoggin, 3721 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock. L22 B60, Park Hill NLR, $255,000.

Kevin Garrett; Monica Garrett to Joanne Kinder, 2514 Ozark Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B61, Indian Hills, $255,000.

Bobby Wayne Malone; Bobby Wayne Malone Revocable Trust to R E R Of Little Rock, Inc., 521 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Unit 1205, Clinton And Sherman HPR, $250,000.

Andrew R. Cox to Nancy Lamons, L41 B7, Parkway Place, $245,920.

Brad A. Smith to Allison Morrisey, 5 Yazoo Circle, Maumelle. L185, Riverland, $240,000.

Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC to Jarrison Clark Parsons; Hannahbelle Hild Friday, 1709 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. L8 B22, Mountain Park, $235,000.

Brent Combs; Crystal Combs to Julio Daniel Morales, 46 Coronado Circle, North Little Rock. L19 B22, Indian Hills, $230,000.

Patricia L. Lashley to Thaddeus Watkins, Jr.; Hallye Watkins, 4010 Sierra Forest Drive, Little Rock. L164, Pleasant Forest II, $230,000.

Oakdale Estates, LLC to Michael Long; Cristi Long, Ls17-18, Millers Ridge Estates Phase I, $227,800.

Joshua Bennett; Morgan Bennett; Morgan Hall to Marshall Boyette; Terie Boyette, 5 Valley View Court, Maumelle. L35, Random Oaks Valley, $227,000.

Ronald Clevidence; Clevidence Family Tryst to CCG Properties, LLC, L8 B57, Park Hill NLR, $217,000.

Tina Beck; Tina Beck Living Trust to Cody Allen Young; Melanie Young, 2803 Jadestone Drive, Sherwood. Ls17-18, Sandalwood Phase I, $215,000.

Drew P. Finkbeiner; Amy Jackson to Samuel Parrish McHaney; Julie Lynn McHaney, Ls18-19, Ridgecrest Manor, $215,000.

Chance T. Creighton to Austen David Hacker, 1415 Mesquite Drive, Little Rock. L5R, Point West 4th Replat, $212,000.

Special Ops Uniforms of Arkansas, Inc. to CCP Investments, LLC, Lot G-4, Little Rock Industrial District, $205,000.

Channelle Tidwell to Clyde D. Everett, 8 Deer Meadow Cove, Little Rock. L4 B1, Deer Meadow, $203,000.

Ann Brizzolara Shields; Ann Brizzolara Shields Living Trust to Marina Poroshin; Sergey Poroshin, L198, Colony West 2nd, $200,000.

Teretha Lindsey; Estate of Irene W. Simpson (dec'd) to Patricia Thacker; Jesse Paul, Thacker; Lauren Crow L9, Town And Country Estates, $190,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Equity Trust Company/IRA 200316928, 13613 Stonehenge Cove, North Little Rock. L24 B3, Stone Links, $190,000.

Rodney D. Thomas to Seirra Miner, 8919 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Little Rock. L66, Shiloh, $185,000.

Madlily, LLC to Tanya M. Rials, 2219 Romine Road, Little Rock. L542, Twin Lakes Section G, $180,000.

Jonathan Edwin Wayne Dickey to Uziel Villegas Guerrero, 1216 Pinnacle Drive, Jacksonville. L40, Parkview, $175,000.

Bettie Davis; Leon Blanton Davis (dec'd) to Cecil B. Richards; Hannah N. Richards, 508 Wisteria Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B10, Bradford Place, $175,000.

Robert R. Brock, III; Tiffany Brock to Stephen C. Clinton; Kylie J. Cunningham, 6700 Mountain Pine Road, North Little Rock. Pt SE SW 7-2N-12W, $175,000.

Lisa Gwin Schichtl to Isbell Land Sales, LLC, Ls35-36 B8, Kellogg, $175,000.

Estate of Joan Bearden Broening (dec'd); Daniel Broening to 124 North Ash, LLC, 214 N. Pine St., Little Rock. L4 B4, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $174,000.

Charles Edward Peters; Sharon Lujean Peters; Eddy Peters And Lujean Peters Living Trust to Sarah A. King, 1200 N. Bryan St., Little Rock. L4 B4, Success, $173,500.

Marvin's Garden, LLC to Chong Mingus, L2 B1, Green Hills, $166,000.

REI Nation, LLC to New Horizons Rentals, LLC, L79, Traskwood, $165,000.

Sticks And Stones Holdings, LLC to Muzammil Hanif, L13, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $165,000.

Big Rock Innovative Properties, LLC to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC, L31, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $164,000.

Zachary Robinson; Hailee Robinson; Hailee Bradley to Kaitlyn Maricle, 295 Plainview Circle, North Little Rock. L47 B1, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

Sara Caroline McAlister to Keiyanna Fisher, 3802 Hillside Drive, North Little Rock. L31 B13, Hillside, $156,000.

Charles E. Williams; Eugenia Williams to Alejandro Juarez; Maria L. Promotor, 14606 Alexander Road, Alexander. Pt NE SE 18-1S-13W, $153,296.

Judy 3, LLC to Richard Gisoti; Carrie Gisoti, L15 B5, Briarfield Section 2, $153,000.

Ignacio Fernando Alvarez to Julian Barragan Alvarez, 318 Ellis Drive, Little Rock. L51, Ellis Acres (formerly: Blks 3-6, 19-22, 27-30 & 45-46, Santa Fe Park), $150,000.

Rodney W. Granberry to Willie R. Wright, 7 Curtis Cove, Little Rock. L104, Town And Country Estates, $150,000.