Record passengers flying at Northwest Arkansas National Airport may expedite planned expansions

Jim Rexwinkle (right) checks in for his flight, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Enplanements continue to soar at Northwest National Airport. Airport officials this week released the official numbers for June. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

HIGHFILL -- The number of people flying out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport continued at a record pace in June, which will have... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Airport continues recovery as passenger numbers soar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content