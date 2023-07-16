Record passengers flying at Northwest Arkansas National Airport may expedite planned expansions

HIGHFILL -- The number of people flying out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport continued at a record pace in June, which will have...
Record passengers flying at Northwest Arkansas National Airport may expedite planned expansionsby Ron Wood | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Jim Rexwinkle (right) checks in for his flight, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Enplanements continue to soar at Northwest National Airport. Airport officials this week released the official numbers for June. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Print Headline: Airport continues recovery as passenger numbers soar
