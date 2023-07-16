Rookie’s first win arrives after duel

MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France -- Could the Tour de France be decided by time bonuses? Even on the toughest battleground, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could not separate themselves Saturday after a dramatic day in the Alps.

Again in a class of their own, Pogacar and Vingegaard finished second and third respectively at the ski station of Morzine after another fierce fight that concluded a day of attrition in the 14th stage.









The pair was well ahead of their struggling overall challengers at some point in the final ascent, the daunting Col de Joux Plane, but allowed stage winner Carlos Rodriguez to come back as the duo watched each other like track cyclists in a velodrome, waiting for an opening to get the biggest bonus at the top of the steep ascent. Vingegaard won this duel.

Rodriguez, a Tour rookie from Spain riding for Ineos-Grenadiers, then moved away from the pair in the downhill leading to Morzine.

Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey, increasing his overall lead by just one second to 10 seconds after Pogacar sprinted to secure second place in the stage. Rodriguez moved up to third place overall -- 4 minutes, 43 seconds behind Vingegaard.

The 111-mile 15th stage to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc takes place today before Monday's second rest day.

-- The Associated Press

