Derita Renee-Ratcliffe Dawkins, the University of Arkansas' deputy athletic director, has been elected to serve as chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee for the 2024-25 season.

The announcement was made at a meeting this week in Savannah, Ga., during the panel's summer gathering. Committee members voted to give Dawkins chair honors, making her the 23rd women's committee chair in the NCAA's history.

Dawkins has been on the committee since 2020 and will take on co-chair duties for the 2023-24 season. She is the first UA representative to be part of the delegation.

"I am deeply honored that my fellow committee members felt me worthy of such an important responsibility," Dawkins said in a news release. "I have approached this commitment and responsibility as an opportunity to honor my mother Nina Ratcliffe's life and her love of college sports."

Dawkins has worked for more than 20 years in college athletics and is assistant vice chancellor and chief diversity officer for the UA. She is Arkansas' sport administrator for women's basketball along with men's and women's cross country and track and field. Dawkins also serves as the department's Senior Woman Administrator.

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee reviews recommendations concerning championship administration. These duties include tournament team selection and site selections. The committee oversees selection of the 32 teams that learn at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASKETBALL

Team Arkansas open TBT preparations

With its first-round game in The Basketball Tournament just five days away, Team Arkansas will officially get in the full swing of things today.

Coach Monty Patel and his team will hold a three-day training camp at the HoopLife Sports Academy in Roland.

"We're excited about it," Patel said. "The roster's changed some, mostly for good reasons. Some of these guys have gotten better contracts overseas, and their teams are prohibiting them from playing. So we had to change up things a little bit, but we'll go with who we've got.

"Everyone is a pro at the end of the day, and we'll work on seeing what gels. To be honest, the most-talented [team] usually never wins this tournament. Usually, it's the team that's playing the best together that gets it done."

Patel and his bunch will also use this camp to work out any kinks they can before Friday's 1 p.m. matchup against Ram Up in the first round of the Wichita Region at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., during the winner-take-all $1 million event. The winner of that game will play Saturday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Purple & Black-DaGuys STL contest.

Yet, Team Arkansas, which will be a No. 3 seed and is composed mostly of players who have ties to the state, still has some work to do before any of that transpires.

"We know the guys are going to work and be competitive," said Patel, who is in his third year as the team's coach. "You're coaching pros, and at that point, you don't really have to motivate them that much. Once they get on the court, their competitive juices get going, and they want to play.

"But for me, I'm excited because I want to see exactly what we look like, see what kind of style we're going to play. You really don't figure out how good you are up until about halftime of the first game, and that's when you start figuring out your identity."

-- Erick Taylor