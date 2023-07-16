Teague faces new challenge

There have been more than 100 head coaching changes in the state since the high school basketball season ended in March, and many of those positions have yet to be filled despite the 2023-24 school year set to begin in a month.

Don't count Bryant's girls team among that bunch that's still scrambling to plug up a vacancy.

The Lady Hornets officially took their opening off the books in June when Eric Teague was hired to take over the reins after Shanae Govan Williams resigned to assume head coaching duties at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College.

"Oh man, things have been really good," said Teague, who spent the previous nine seasons at his alma mater Melbourne. "Of course, it was tough leaving a place that you put so much into, a place where I grew up. But I'm excited about the next challenge here at Bryant."

Challenges aren't anything new to Teague, who embraced the tests he faced after he was named Melbourne's girls' head coach in 2014. Needless to say, he aced everything thrown at him and in the process, turned the Lady Bearkatz into a basketball powerhouse.

He led the team to four consecutive state championships from 2019-22. During that stretch, Melbourne went 130-7, including a perfect 34-0 mark during the 2021-22 season. Last season, Teague had several players thrust into the limelight for the first time in their careers and still managed to lead the Lady Bearkatz to a 22-8 record and a berth in the Class 3A state tournament.

The amount of time he invested into that program only made his decision to leave the school that much harder.

"It was really, really tough," Teague said. "It was really emotional because that's my hometown, it's where I grew up. Leaving the players, leaving family and friends ... it was just tough. But for me, I just felt like it was time to try something different."

Teague's new adventure landed him with a Bryant team that's coming off a state tournament appearance under Williams. The Lady Hornets graduated several key components but return some as well, particularly senior guard Brilynn Findley.

"It's a Class 6A school, and it's an opportunity to go and try to succeed in the biggest league in Arkansas," Teague said. "There's certainly nothing wrong with coaching in 2A or 3A basketball at all, but that challenge was there for me just to see if I can do it. That's kind of where I was looking at it from, the challenge of it, and then just trying to grow to be a better coach.

According to Teague, things have gone smoothly over his first few months at the helm in Bryant. He'll still getting to know the players while trying to pin down their strengths and weaknesses. But he said he's also trying to instill some things that'll ultimately allow them to compete with the likes of Conway and North Little Rock in what's anticipated to be a tough 6A-Central Conference.

"It's been a process," he said. "I've been trying to teach them some things that I'd like for us to do and what I think they're capable of doing. But it's been pretty exciting."

ESTEM BOYS

Steadily improving

It's been a busy summer for eStem Coach Monty Patel, but that's been the norm for him as of late.

Patel is also in his third season as the head coach for Team Arkansas, which is one of 64 teams participating in The Basketball Tournament for a chance to win $1 million.

However, he's also been working with his Mets. EStem went 12-23 in Patel's first year, but they've held their own during team camp sessions this summer and appear to be on track to better what they accomplished last season.

"I think we've looked fairly solid, to be honest," he said. "Our guys have done a good job of buying in during this offseason and working their butts off. I think they understand that there's some continuity here now, and we're going to keep trying to roll the train.

"Of course, there's one thing that non-negotiable here, and that's playing hard because everything else we can figure out. They know if they don't play hard, then they're going to be on the bench."

EStem burst out the gates quickly a year ago when it won eight of its first nine games, but games got considerably tougher as the season went on. Still, the Mets competed at high levels more times than not, which is something Patel said he is hoping will carry over and translate into more victories this season.

One plus eStem will have is Justin May, who averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior. The 6-1 guard is expected to have plenty on his shoulders in his final year of high school.

"I've got a good group of guys coming back," Patel said. "But when you've got Justin on your team, who's a top 3-4 player in our conference, it makes things that much better. He's a good player with really good talent."

That talent was on display in abundance during the HoopLife Team Camp in June when May consistently scored on a variety of ways, namely from the outside. In fact, Patel noted that the team, in general, has shot the ball well.

"[Shooting] definitely got better," he said. "That's something that I thought needed to improve, and from what I've seen, it has. And with that, I think our decision making has been a pleasant surprise, too.

"We've got a long way to go, though. We went to camps moreso just testing concepts that we want to use. We haven't practiced one time on our offense. We've just been working on our defensive principles, what concepts we want to work on for the year and basically experiment with those. We're getting there, though."

BENTON BOYS

Clawing away

Things are trending up with three summer camps completed for Benton.

"After this past week, I'd say we're probably somewhere in that C or B range," Panthers Coach Dexter Hendrix said. "That's what I give us if I had to just throw a grade out there. But what's really exciting is that there's a lot of potential in what we could be and what we could look like.

"As a coach, we know we've got a lot of work to do. We sometimes find ourselves scratching our heads a lot, but I really do like what we're doing right now."

Most of what Benton has done has involved work without their standout player. Junior Terrion Burgess, a 6-9 forward who averaged more than 20 points per game last season, has been traveling quite a bit with his AAU team, the Arkansas Hawks, which has forced him to missed most of the offseason with Benton. He, along with Little Rock Central forward Annor Boateng, also spent some time in Europe in June on a trip that featured elite prospects on the Adidas 3SSB camp circuit.

"He played two games with us when we went to Bartlett for a team camp over there," Hendrix said of Burgess, who holds scholarship offers from programs such as the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. "He's traveled so much and playing so much everywhere. But the guys have been able to withstand that and play well. We went 5-0 at the [Pulaski Academy] team camp last week without him.

"Now of course, we can't wait until he gets back because he makes things easier for everyone. Still, I've seen a lot of potential with this group. I think we could be a really good defensive team, and it's looking like we'll be able to shoot the ball from the outside a lot better than what we have the previous years. There's been a lot of good things happening that we're excited about."

There was one other thing that Hendrix said he was happy about, albeit in a bittersweet kind of way, and it involved a promotion for Bryce Evans. The Panthers' former assistant coach was hired as the head girls basketball coach at Bauxite earlier this summer.

"We hated to see him go because he did such a great job for us," Hendrix said. "But at the same time, we're so happy for him. He was a head coach for boys and girls at his previous school before he came to us, and he kind of wanted to get back to that.

"He's really passionate about that, and I think Bauxite hit a home run by hiring him."

TIP-INS

Little Rock Christian's Landren Blocker, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class 4A state championship game in March, recently committed to Louisiana Tech. The 6-4, 200-pound forward had scholarship offers from Creighton, Mississippi, St. John's, Texas A&M, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Central Arkansas among others before deciding to pledge to the Bulldogs. Blocker averaged nearly 16 points, 9 rebounds 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting better than 50% from the floor for the Warriors, who rolled to 74-54 victory over Blytheville in the Class 4A final last spring. Blocker finished with 32 points and eight rebounds in the win. ... Farmington guard Reese Shirey announced Friday that she's committed to Northeastern (Okla.) State. The 5-5 senior guard received an offer from the school in April. Shirey averaged 9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists en route to earning all-state honors as a junior.