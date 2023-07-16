Travel party

When your travel agent from New York calls and says he has a trip nearby and can pop in for a visit, the only thing you can do is plan a party. So that’s what I did, and not just one party, but we had two--back-to-back today.





The first party was for those who have registered for our Colors of Provence river cruise next April 25- May 2, 2024 cruise https://twintravelconceptsbooking.grcoll.co/go/jcprovence Code: jcprovence

Airfare for the river cruise is now available so our travelers need to start making plans on whether they want to do cruise only or add a pre or post tour. There is no rush, but some travelers want to lock things in now. We have reserved the entire boat of the AMA Kristina, so we do have cabins available. Some categories are sold out, but there are still options. Today we had 70 travelers come in from around the state to get information, ask questions, and meet fellow travelers.





It was short notice, so some were out of town, but we were thrilled with the turnout with only a weeks’ notice.

We have several travelers who have invited their families and friends to travel with them. We have a group of 4 sisters going, we have some mother/daughter duos, and several sisters and brother-in-law groups along with loads of good friends. We have chartered the entire AMA Kristina, so we will have a week-long party with our friends. We have had a couple of cabin cancellations due to illness, and we do have cabins available, so come join us! It is guaranteed to be a good time.

When the first party ended, the second began.





This party was a combo meet and greet for our Hawaii and Michigan travelers, and an information meeting for our upcoming Vancouver/Victoria travelers whose tip is in a little over a month.

It was so much fun reconnecting with old friends, and making new friends. Group travel may not be for everyone, but we sure have a great group of people to travel with. We had some lively discussions, and ate and drank some good food and drink.





We had so much fun, that Nick thinks he will make this a regular thing!

We discussed ideas for trips in 2025 and we are opening our Northern Michigan trip to Traverse City and Mackinac Island September 3-8, 2024. Registration will go live this Tuesday (July 18 at 8:00 a.m.)

Email me if you would like to be added to our travel email list!