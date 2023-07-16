Truex trying to delay decision on retirement

LOUDON, N.H. -- Martin Truex Jr. stood with his back to a table where hours earlier Kevin Harvick had been gifted a colonial musket from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in honor of the driver's final race at the track.

Harvick made his retirement call ahead of the Daytona 500 and has been feted with gifts and tributes throughout his last NASCAR season.

The 43-year-old Truex has yet to make a decision -- at least, publicly -- on if he'll return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing or hang up the helmet and end a career that included the 2017 NASCAR championship.

Truex has floated retirement before, only to be coaxed back to return for another year in the No. 19 Toyota. Truex is having fun again at the track and has two wins after he missed the playoffs last season.

Truex cracked "next question" when asked Saturday about retirement but conceded an announcement must be made soon, maybe even this week.

Is that his timeline or JGR's? JGR would need to make crucial decisions on the driver, sponsorship and potentially a new team to put in place for 2024 should Truex retire.

"Probably more so their timeline than mine," Truex said.

Truex announced last June that he would return for a 19th season, so discussions for a potential replacement never got far with team owner Joe Gibbs. Without a top-tier free agent available at the end of this season, the team would likely look to Xfinity Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek or Sammy Smith to complete the four-car group. The team promoted Ty Gibbs this season to take Kyle Busch's spot after he left to drive for Richard Childress.

Truex understood the clock was ticking.

"I think about it a lot during the week but not at the racetrack," Truex said. "That's why I don't really talk about it much. I haven't made a decision yet, so no need to talk about it."

He opened the season with a win in the exhibition Busch Light Clash and has since won at Dover and Sonoma. Truex did everything but win last season, which was his downfall. He ran inside the top-10 in the standings through the entire regular season, only to miss a spot in the playoffs because NASCAR had a record-tying 19 different winners last season.

Truex is primed to end this season in championship contention -- and maybe go out a winner.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY

With heavy rain in the forecast, New Hampshire could mark the third consecutive race shortened by weather.

William Byron won last week at Atlanta in a race sliced by 75 laps. Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicago in a race called because of fading sunlight.

"I think if we start a race in the rain, we need to have a time limit or something," 2014 NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick said. "The rain laps are so much slower and it just winds up taking all day."

Aric Almirola won a 2021 race at New Hampshire delayed by rain and shortened by eight laps because of darkness. The idea is always to finish the race on Sunday, even if at a few less miles than promised.

"I think you kind of saw maybe a little bit of rain factor last week in the racing at Atlanta, where guys were really pushing because they knew the rain was coming so they wanted to be up front, so the aggression was high," two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch said. "But besides that, race distance, race length, I think if you can find a happy spot with a TV window, then just stick to that."