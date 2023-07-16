UAM volleyball earns award

The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team was recognized Thursday for academic achievement.

The Cotton Blossoms received the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 season. The award, given jointly by the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association, recognizes collegiate and high school volleyball teams which maintain at least a 3.3 grade-point average for the year on a 4.0 scale, or a 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

UAM posted a 3.45 team GPA in the fall 2022 semester and a 3.2 in the spring.

A record 1,333 teams earned the award this season, the most in the award’s history dating back to the 1992-93 academic year.

Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Harding, Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State universities are among the other university teams to receive the award this season.

Eleven Arkansas high school teams earned the award. Jonesboro High School is one of two schools in the nation to have won the award 31 straight years.



