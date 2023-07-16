Sections
UAPB’s Thornton to host free basketball camp

Today at 3:15 a.m.
Dawn Thornton coaches the UAPB women's basketball team in a Jan. 28 game. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball coach Dawn Thornton will host a free basketball camp Aug. 5.

The Experience 2.0 Free Basketball Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

It is the second-straight year Thornton and her staff have hosted the free camp.

Assistant coach Briona Brown said in a news release that she is happy to help with this camp because the Pine Bluff community has done a lot for her and her family.

“I’m excited about giving back to kids and giving them a safe place to have fun, play basketball and enjoy themselves,” Brown said.

“We didn’t have this when I was a kid growing up, and I remember the sacrifices my parents made just to make sure I could go to camp. I believe that all kids should have an opportunity to attend basketball camps whether their families can afford it or not.” Brown said there will be more than $1,000 in giveaways, as well as back-to-school supplies donated from Walmart.

Campers will also receive a T-shirt, lunch and a personal photograph with Thornton.


