What Bowen Law School really does





Over my years as a faculty member and dean of the University of Arkansas Little Rock Bowen School of Law, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has occasionally provided negative press about the school's internal personnel matters.

The University does not comment on these matters, as it would risk complaints by employees about their privacy. The real shame in this coverage is that the newspaper misses all the important work that is accomplished at Bowen.

The Bowen School of Law is a remarkable institution that has served Arkansans well for over 45 years. With the only part-time legal education program in the state, Bowen has provided many Arkansans who could not afford a legal education with the opportunity to obtain a J.D.

Consistent with its core values of access to justice, public service, and professionalism, Bowen students and faculty members have provided thousands of hours of public service, including over 3,700 hours by Bowen students in 2022 alone. Indeed, Bowen values this public service by noting on a student's transcript the completion of over 100 hours or over 300 hours of public service in a given year. Students meet these goals every year.

As part of its access to justice and public service values, Bowen has seven legal clinics in which students, under the guidance of a clinical faculty member, represent Arkansas clients at no charge. These Arkansans could not afford an attorney otherwise.

Included in these clinics is Bowen's Veterans Legal Services Clinic and Pro Bono Services Center, which not only provides direct legal services to veterans in VA disability appeals cases and discharge upgrade challenges, but also recruits pro bono and low bono legal counsel to help veterans with a variety of legal needs.

In Bowen's Delta Divorce Clinic, students travel to the Arkansas Delta to represent clients in divorce cases in an area of the state that is woefully underserved by attorneys. In some instances, clients of this clinic have waited many years to pursue their divorces in court. These are just two of the seven clinics providing free legal services to Arkansans.

Through Bowen's practicum program, students also provide free law clerk help to prosecutors, public defenders, and judges in the state who do not have funding for law clerks. In Bowen's externship program, students also work, for credit, in state and federal legal offices as well as non-profit organizations. These programs are win-win situations for these public entities and students. Students gain valuable experience in real legal settings while state, federal, and non-profit organizations receive clerking help from Bowen's students.

Bowen furthers its access to justice mission through its Rural Practice Incubator Project, which seeks to place and support recent graduates in parts of the state that are underserved by attorneys.

According to Arkansas Access to Justice, Arkansas has one of the fewest lawyers per capita of any state. This is especially true in rural parts of the state. This project is aimed at providing rural Arkansans who are having difficulty finding any legal representation with access to legal services. Bowen's alumni have supported this effort with donations that help these recent graduates start their legal practices.

Bowen recently established a Public Interest Fellowship program that funds student work over the summer in organizations, public and non-profit, that cannot afford to pay law clerks. Financially supported by Bowen alumni and local law firms, this program provides valuable opportunities for Bowen students in these organizations while helping them meet legal needs.

Bowen affords students these opportunities while maintaining a high bar pass rate for its students and an incredibly affordable legal education that costs, for in-state students, less than $17,000/year. To give you a sense of how reasonable this is, the tuition at my alma mater, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, is $73,754/year.

And Bowen students are surrounded by caring faculty and administrators who take the time to meet with them one-on-one to assure their success. Bowen's supportive student infrastructure, which includes Student Success Teams, workshops addressing various skills necessary for success in law school, bar success services, as well as health and wellness programming, make it a great place to study law. Given this, it's no surprise that Prelaw Magazine ranked Bowen as one of the 25 most innovative law schools in the United States.

The success and support of Bowen's alumni further confirm the school's importance to Arkansas. Bowen has produced public servants (attorneys general, lieutenant governor, state and federal legislators) as well as respected members of the bench and bar. Bowen's busy alumni have supported the school through both their time--for example, acting as mentors to current students and working on alumni boards--as well as giving and supporting the school's fundraising efforts. Throughout my time as dean, I've been grateful for the support of Bowen's alumni.

Maybe the Democrat-Gazette will cover what Bowen is really about someday. Until then, I won't be subscribing.

Theresa M. Beiner is Nadine Baum Professor of Law and former dean of the UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law. These comments reflect the writer's personal observations and not those of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.



