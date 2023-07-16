Wild onstage wedding, Rogers toy exhibit open this week





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER

Wild wedding

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "It Shoulda Been You" (music and original concept by Barbara Anselmi, book and lyrics by Brian Hardgrove, additional lyrics by Michael Cooper, Will Randall, Carla Rose Fisher, Ernie Lijoi, and Jill Abramovitz), 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 23 and 30 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St, Rogers. Nothing is what it seems, religions collide, Machiavellian plots are revealed, promises are broken, secrets are exposed and hope springs from the most unlikely of places ... in the Middle East? No, it's the Steinberg wedding, where the bride is Jewish and the groom is Catholic. Tickets are $25-$55. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

ART & EXHIBITS

Toy story

"Toys Well Played," a collection of toys from the 1890s to the early 2000s from the museum's collections, go on display Saturday in the Collections Gallery at the Rogers Historical Museum, 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Among the items: a turn-of-the-20th-century fad "frozen Charlotte" doll, a mid-20th-century train set, a variety of 1980s pop culture toys and an early copycat of a Barbie doll. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 13. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

FILM

Medal documentary

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "Medal of Honor -- The History," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gary Sinise narrates the documentary, covering the nation's highest award for military valor. The medal has been awarded 3,512 times to 3,493 recipients, 26 of whom have been Arkansans. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

ETC.

Volunteer donations

Les Moderns Volunteer Organization, a charitable organization that ushers the Broadway Series at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, has donated $16,000 to area charities after ushering for Celebrity Attractions' 2022-23 season.

The organization has 26 full-time members and 250 volunteers and donates 100% of the monies they earn. This year's recipients include:

◼️ American Red Cross of Arkansas

◼️ Arkansas Interfaith Power & Light

◼️ Ballet Arkansas

◼️ Centers for Youth & Families

◼️ Conway Human Development Volunteers

◼️ Feed the Vets

◼️ Humane Society of Pulaski County

◼️ Independent Living Services

◼️ Our Promise House (Hot Springs)

◼️ Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas

◼️ Volunteers in Public Schools.



