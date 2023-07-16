Woman reported missing found dead in Fort Smith on Saturday

FORT SMITH -- A woman who was reported missing Friday was found dead early Saturday morning, according to Fort Smith police.

Melissa Chambers, 45, left a hospital early Friday and was reported missing by a family member, police said. Chambers was found dead at a location in the 600 block of North 11th Street, according to a post on the Fort Smith Police Department's Facebook page.

No signs of trauma were apparent, but the cause of death is unknown pending determination from the state Crime Laboratory, police said.