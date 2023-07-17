ABMA wisdom

Editor, The Commercial:

Oooweee!! What a show. Speaking of not getting the memo. Guessing the Arkansas Black Mayors Association reps had not gotten the memo -- Pine Bluff was voted the most miserable city in America. Well, guessing Pine Bluff now gets ABMA's vote too.

Best one can tell, they came to town to help boost our economy by some $30 million over the next seven years by helping correct watershed issues that impact Pine Bluff residents. But instead, they were quickly rode out of town like some outlaws. Really?!!

Well, it appears we didn't need their offering as there are more, bigger piles of handouts to be had. Wonder why keep secrets of this bigger stash -- and when it is going to be appropriated? As I read it, the mayor indicated ABMA's intentions and ways are suspect. Hopefully, she wasn't confusing ABMA with the alleged shenanigans uncovered recently in her Pine Bluff.

Maybe we should use some of the U.S. Infrastructure Plan to install telephone communications so that some of the discussion at issue could be had weeks before the meeting. Oh, yea, that makes too much sense and would not allow for the grandstanding. Forgot, sorry! Or was it because the showboaters didn't want to ruin our reputation as the most miserable?

Anyway, we await, hopefully soon, the mayor's announcement of the bigger pile of cash/economy builders awarded to the city of Pine Bluff. As most of us know, misery doesn't love company.

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff

Theater absurdity

Editor, The Commercial,

Wow! Kids, did ya hear? They're gonna re-roof the Saenger Theater again! Soon we can grab a couple of empty bottles and head downtown to catch another Coke show!

Only there ain't no projector there no more, or speakers. The screen was hanging in tatters the last we saw it. For that matter, all of us "kids" are now in our 70s, or in our graves (or, increasingly, urns).

Nobody will come, 'cause there's nobody to come, and there's nothin' to see, but that don't matter, cause the Saenger is getting another new roof -- only the fourth, or fifth, time in the last score of years. (I wonder if anybody actually did any work the last couple times it was "re-roofed" -- did anyone actually go up to see?)

Instead of a big old building filled with many fond memories, and lots of cobwebs, how about we restore a smaller one, with just a few nice memories? I suggest Mae's (formerly Roy Rogers) Army/Navy Store, just west of the Hood Building; it carried an assortment of Army/Navy surplus items like caps, machetes and them big metal trunks and such. It was like a mini-museum of modern military history.

Or there was my personal hangout, The Newsstand. (I think it had a more formal name, but only a handful of folks knew what it was.)

The Newsstand stood at the southeast corner of 4th and Main, beside the railroad tracks and against the north wall of the J.C. Penney building. It was just a couple of metal buildings (possibly obtained from Mae's) hinged on one side, divided by a decommissioned telephone booth as an office. Shelves and racks offered a wide variety of newspapers and magazines, with carousels of comics and paperback books.

Plus, The Newsstand never had to be re-roofed!!

Ahh, heck! Let's just face it: Downtown is dead, and it ain't coming back, and nothing we can do will bring it back. We don't have the proper tools, incentives... or leaders. Forget the darn Saenger; give it to Mr. Brick; he's done more to improve the downtown area than any official or agency.

While we're at it, give that eyesore Hotel Pines to Simmons to use as a parking deck. That could free a couple acres of lots to be reconstructed with actual shops and offices, returning variety to the area, and eventually even giving people a reason to go downtown.

* * *

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. did a disservice to the public recently when he announced that his deputies had joined with other agencies to intercept a cocaine delivery and arrest the intended recipient. He named the drug and date, then slipped into high praise for all the law enforcement agencies involved.

Dandy. He could just as easily have claimed that they had successfully fended off a parade of drug mules from South America, or a full-scale invasion of little green men from Mars.

The press release failed to say how the drugs were detected, who was arrested or where any of this took place. It sounded like a weak excuse to sing the praises of the lawmen and remind the public of how good a job they are doing.

By the same token, the Pine Bluff Commercial did a non-service to its readers by publishing a barely there account of this crime that may or may not have been committed by a person who may or may not even exist. If Woods will not provide the minimum information needed to answer the "5 Ws" of proper journalism, the paper should not enable him by publishing it.

I am reminded of the Deltaplex reporter who drove past a toppled log truck, then filed a skimpy eyeball report, with no further details or followup. Such egregious clickbait benefits no one.

D.H. Ridgway,

Pine Bluff