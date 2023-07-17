Adams shoots 67, repeats as champ

For the second time in as many attempts, Connor Adams donned the green jacket given to the winner of the Open Division at the Maumelle Classic.

Adams shot a final-round 67 and finished 10-under par 206 over three days of competition of the Classic's 48th edition at Maumelle Country Club. Adams won the event in 2022 with a 6-under 210.

"Coming into this week, the only thing I was thinking about was winning," Adams said. "I just wanted to improve on last year, but I really couldn't. I think the best I could."

The Dallas native is a soon-to-be sophomore with the University of New Mexico golf team.

Adams said he initially heard about the Maumelle Classic from a list of tournaments in the area his college coach sent him. After playing, and winning, it last year, Adams wanted to come back, defend his title and bring some friends along to compete against.

"My motivation for coming back was just trying to defend my title from last year," Adams said. "The guys told me to bring some more friends to come play in the tournament. So this year, we had a full field in the open division. We had a lot more guys from Texas. A lot of guys I told 'Hey, come play in this tournament.' I'll be back again next year and [I will] try to bring even more guys and get the competition out here a little higher."

To open his final day of competition, Adams bogeyed hole No. 1. It was one of just five holes all weekend he failed to meet par, but he did his best to not let that miss shake his confidence.

"I missed about a three-foot putt for par," Adams said, "And I felt like I didn't hit a bad putt, but it lipped out. It really didn't faze me. If anything, it kind of took the pressure off. Once you make one bogey, it's like okay, you're not gonna have a perfect ground. There's gonna be ups and downs today. And it just kind of took all the pressure off me."

Adams birdied the next hole to get back to even for the day. In his first two rounds, Adams did his damage on the front half of the course, totaling six of his first eight birdies on the front nine.

Sunday, he birdied four of the first nine holes but also carried that momentum to birdie hole Nos. 10, 12 and 13.

"I really just got hot," Adams said. "I just hit a golf shot, then a putt and a golf shot, then a putt. Everything was working perfectly, and I was just really in the zone on those holes."