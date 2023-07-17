Arkansas lawmakers OK stop-gap rules for private school vouchers

State lawmakers signed off Monday on emergency rules for private school vouchers under the LEARNS Act, as the state readies for the law to take effect in about two weeks.

The regulations approved Monday are a stop-gap measure to have rules in place when the LEARNS Act is expected to take effect Aug. 1. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Department of Education is working on developing permanent rules for vouchers, which will include public comment and input from working groups set up by the department.

The approval given Monday by a joint House and Senate committee is the first of three actions needed this week for the regulations to be approved.

Vouchers, referred to as Educational Freedom Accounts under the LEARNS Act, will be worth $6,672 or about 90% of what public schools receive from the state in per-pupil funding from the previous school year. So far about 3,400 students have applied for an Educational Freedom Account, according to the Department of Education.

The program, which will be phased-in over three years, will only be open to students seeking to attend a private school in the first year. Only certain students will be eligible in the first year of the program, including those:

• Who will enroll in kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

• Attended an F-rated public school or a district considered to be in Level 5 of the state’s accountability system.

• Have been homeless or in foster care.

• Have a parent who is serving active duty military service.

• Participated in the Succeed Scholarship program during the last school year.

• Have an eligible disability.



