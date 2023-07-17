Arkansas State Crime Lab director to step down August 31

The long-time director of the Arkansas State Crime Lab is set to retire from the position at the end of next month, state officials announced Monday.

Kermit Channell, who has served as the lab's director since 2007, will retire effective Aug. 31, Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hagar confirmed in a news release.

Channell, 61, will be replaced by J.R. Howard in an acting capacity.

Howard, who will come out of retirement to lead the lab, will serve in his second stint as director of the state crime lab. He previously held the position from April 2004 to May 2007, when he became U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas. He also served more than 34 years with the Arkansas State Police, including a 16-month stint as director beginning in 2011.

“The State of Arkansas is indebted to Kermit for his many years of service and for shepherding the crime lab through an important time,” Hagar said in a news release. “We appreciate that J.R. has again agreed to take a break from his retirement to lead the ASCL until a new director is selected.”

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.