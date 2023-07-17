As school year approaches, 1st-time teachers, administrators prepare for initial semester under LEARNS Act

As the first day of school approaches for many Arkansans, some educators must prepare not only for the first full school year in which the LEARNS Act will likely be in effect, but also to educate children while working in their roles as teachers or administrators for the first time.

In less than two weeks, KaDidra Johnson of Holly Grove will teach in a public school classroom for the first time.

Johnson is both "a little excited" and "a little nervous" about the start of the school year as well as her role as a kindergarten teacher at Clarendon Elementary School. It will help that some of the students who will be in her classroom this year are familiar faces to her. She knows them from her previous role, as a pre-kindergarten teacher.

"I'm excited to see their faces and watch them grow."

Johnson said she wants the children in her class, whether she has worked with them before or not, to know that she will be there to give them support even when they're having trouble.

"I'm here to help you. You're the reason I'm here."

One of the biggest challenges Johnson sees for herself as a kindergarten teacher in her first year is adjusting to the new environment. She pointed to the greater volume of standards required by the state, and the training meant to get novice teachers ready to meet them.

While as a preschool teacher she was given a theme, as well as colors, numbers and a shape to teach for the month by her bosses, she now has "a whole notebook of things to teach," she said.

To help her prepare, Johnson had been attending training at the Great Rivers Educational Service Cooperative for the previous two weeks. A training on Thursday required her to develop a mock lesson plan and present it to her group. The cooperative also provided her, as well as other new teachers, additional tips for getting through their first year, and will offer support as needed.

While Johnson admitted she didn't know much about some of the changes to academic standards being brought by the LEARNS Act, she said the law's $50,000 minimum salary requirement for new teachers played a role in her decision to accept the district's job offer.

"I live in Holly Grove," she said. "And you don't know too many places in Holly Grove that's going to pay $50,000 for something that you know how to do."

Johnson currently lives with her four children in a small apartment with a single bathroom. With the extra pay, she hopes to buy a home for her family. The teacher had considered buying a home before. She was approved for a loan, but decided against moving forward with her plans. Her decision proved to be a lucky one, as she was fired shortly after from the job she had at the time.

The teacher said she has been looking at double-wide trailers and hopes to have a utility room in which to wash clothes, so that she won't have to take her laundry elsewhere.

"That's going to be amazing for us," she said.

Still, Johnson wasn't without worry when she accepted the job.

"I had to kind of think about it," she said. "I have a younger son, he's still in preschool, and they don't start school until August."

She intends to have someone to watch him by July 24, when classes start at Clarendon.

In Brinkley, 24-year-old Mallory Perkins made a career change she didn't see coming.

Previously a bridal consultant, Perkins will take on a new role at Brinkley High School, where she will provide career orientation and keyboarding classes, as well as additional instruction through the EAST Initiative.

EAST, or Environmental and Spacial Technologies, is an educational program that combines technology education, teamwork and service learning.

"It just kind of happened," Perkins said of her new role. "One of my dad's friends said, 'Hey, we have a teaching position that you might be interested in.'"

Perkins said she decided to take the job, which was offered to her on Tuesday, in part because it was different from her previous line of work.

"I guess I wanted to help more than just brides," she said.

The former bridal consultant said she doesn't yet know much about the LEARNS Act, so she doesn't know whether the law will affect her work to any significant degree.

"I haven't done as much research as I should," she said. "Last week I wasn't planning on going into education."

Perkins said she is nervous about her lack of experience. While she had spent time as a camp counselor and an intern, she described the experience as completely different from working in a school.

Perkins said she was also stressed about planning out her classroom and getting additional details about what to expect for the upcoming school year. To cope, she has been taking her preparation for the school year a day at a time, not thinking too much about what the future might hold.

However, the new educator is looking forward to interacting with her students. She hopes that they, whether they be freshmen or seniors, learn from her about community service and technology, and that they enjoy the experience. She said she doesn't want it to feel like a "chore."

Brinkley High School's first day of class is Aug. 14.

CAMPUS, DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION

Jordan Gardner will begin the school year as the assistant principal at Nettleton STEAM Elementary. However, the roughly 16-year education veteran, like Perkins, never expected to go into teaching in the first place.

She grew up in Gillett, where her mother was a teacher, and her father was a farmer. Gardner saw firsthand the stress her mother experienced, and the love her mother had for the children she taught. Teaching seemed to Gardner like a "constant battle."

"I said I would never be a teacher," she said. "And I ate my words."

Gardner went through a non-traditional program and eventually taught kindergarten for a decade. From there, she got a dyslexia therapy license and earned a master's degree in reading, with a specialization in administrative principalship.

This will be her first year as assistant principal.

"It's really exciting," she said. "I've always been one that likes to be in a leading role."

Her situation is unique, in that she will be working at a brand-new elementary school. It was developed to lower the population at the district's other two elementary campuses, she said.

The administrators, teachers and students at the new school will get to build the culture of their campus from scratch, something that Gardner said she was particularly looking forward to. Plenty of work remains to be completed before schoolteachers begin showing up on Aug. 7.

Gardner, along with Principal Matthew Ragsdale and the school secretary, started working in their office about two weeks ago. One of the first things they had to do was move in the supplies they needed and get their furniture into their offices.

Workers were building and putting in the cubbies, and putting in sinks, and putting countertops around those, among myriad other tasks that remained to be completed last week, according to Gardner.

"It's everything you can think of," she said. "It's all happening."

Gardner said her biggest concern as she settles into her new role as assistant principal centers around ensuring the safety of her students. Further, she wants those children to feel safe at her school.

She now finds herself checking locks every time she walks out the front door.

To increase safety, her campus will be equipped with a "new generation" of tools, such as keyless entryways that require an ID to get in, rather than a traditional key.

Gardner said Nettleton's superintendent, Karen Curtner, is largely handling the changes the district needs to make to be ready for the implementation of the LEARNS Act. That has allowed Gardner and Ragsdale, her boss, to focus on their own school.

"She's keeping us focused on what we need to do to keep our kids safe, to get the school off and running," Gardner said.

The assistant principal said she believed there were good and bad things about the LEARNS Act, but that she hadn't spent much time "diving" into the 170-page law. One of the areas she praised was the $50,000 minimum salary increase, as well as the $2,000 raises for veteran teachers.

"Any time you make more money it helps, especially when you have kids," she said. One of Gardner's own children is in college, while another is in intermediate school and keeps busy in a variety of activities. "Any time you get a raise, yeah, it makes lots a little bit less stressful."

She emphasized, though, that it's not all about the money for educators.

"If we were in it for the money a lot of us would be gone a long time ago," she said.

In the Palestine-Wheatley School District, Ryan Halbert has officially been superintendent for just over two weeks. He succeeds Danny Samples, who was filling the role on an interim basis. Halbert said that Samples had given him time to prepare by working as superintendent in an "unofficial capacity."

"I've definitely gotten my feet wet, and now I'm up to my knees," said Halbert, who attended the district growing up.

Halbert said the thing he is most nervous about as school approaches is the gravity of the job.

The decisions he makes as superintendent extend outward, he said, often causing effects that stack on top of one another, so he is doing his best to plan his actions carefully.

"The guy who was here before me, he told me, '[For] every domino you knock over, 10 more will fall,'" Halbert said.

Due to LEARNS, "there's a lot of changes coming throughout the state," according to Halbert. Those changes, like the coronavirus pandemic that came before, will require educators to be ready to make adjustments over the course of the year. However, he said, that comes with the territory of working in schools.

"I feel like by nature we just adapt and overcome," he said. "So I've kind of honed that skill throughout my career."

In the meantime, Halbert is learning as much as he can. Everybody at the district, not just the students, has to learn if they want to succeed, he said. One of his major goals for the district is to establish a culture of "growth, grit and determination."

In order to meet his goal, Halbert has been working with his administration to put high-quality people and systems in place to "really pour into our teachers." He called surrounding himself with a good team his "best achievement" in the roughly two weeks that he had been superintendent.

For Halbert, pouring into the district's teachers means establishing systems that consistently coach teachers and administrators to be better educators, who can then better serve their students.

Those students are part of a growing district. Administrators anticipate roughly 800 students will be enrolled on the first day of school, up from about 720 the previous school year. The district has about 110 employees in total.

Many of those employees who are educators have followed a non-traditional route to getting employed there. Halbert said this is due to the teacher shortage in Arkansas and much of the country.

"I'm looking at people with bachelor's degrees and I'm turning them into teachers," he said.

In addition to the teacher shortage, Palestine-Wheatley is still trying to bring kids back from their struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. Though the district "came back pretty strong" during the pandemic's second year, according to Halbert, schools are still seeing their attendance rates suffer. The poor attendance has in turn been reflected in their students' test scores.

However, the superintendent said he and his team have developed a strategy and plan around targeted instruction of students who are struggling to fill in those gaps. He recalled a discussion in a doctoral class last week at Southern Arkansas University, where he is a student in the second cohort of its new rural education leadership program. One of his classmates expressed the feeling that educators had "lost" the current generation of students.

Halbert, however, is somewhat more optimistic.

"If we don't do anything we're going to look back and call them the lost generation, but I think if we strike while the iron's hot we can close that gap," he said.

At the end of the day, though, Halbert said he just wants his students to grow. If they grow and achieve great things, he believes then his community will do so as well.

"I want to grow, too," he said. "There's so much to learn, and I'm so excited to learn it."