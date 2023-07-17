Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 6-12 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
July 6
Andrew Carter Allen, 22, and Madison Katherine Fee, 21, both of Vinita, Okla.
Micah Paul Curry, 37, and Shena Danielle Jones, 37, both of Carthage, Mo.
Michael Garcia, 30, and Cheyanne Victoria Rodriguez, 30, both of Centerton
Oscar Neuville, 58, and Diana Aristiquieta Gallardo, 36, both of Centerton
Leon Dahomey Sanchez, 51, Cambridge, Mass., and Czarina Elizabeth Sanchez, 38, Bentonville
Isaac Michael Scates, 18, Garfield, and Jordan Marie Harr, 20, Bella Vista
July 7
Christopher Lee Andreolli, 36, and Jessica Lynn White, 40, both of Springdale
Arthur Dreagon Blackwell, 20, Rogers, and Ashley Michelle Tryon, 19, Gravette
David Edgar Brannon, 49, and Danielle Marie Cooper, 46, both of Gentry
Cooper Carlton Brown, 23, Pittsburg, Kan., and Lindsey Renee Fox, 24, Farlington, Kan.
Shane Chadwick Cochran, 44, Kansas, Okla., and Alice-Lynn Weaver, 40, Centerton
Mark Eric Fisher, 31, and Tabitha Ann Rideout, 40, both of Farmington
Casey Dalton Holaday, 28, and Madison Adele Hinojosa, 27, both of Dallas
Frankie Dale James, 57, and Tracie Ann Carter, 51, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Nathanael Joseph Kolb, 24, and Cassidy Michelle Bayliss, 22, both of Centerton
Jose Elias Minero Jr., 24, Rogers, and Jasmine Alejandrina Vicente, 23, Springdale
Dillon Gregory Moore, 25, and Chassity Leann Sawyers, 22, both of Bentonville
John David Siemens, 22, and Mary Ellen Page, 22, both of Rogers
Jared Zachary Weaver, 21, and Brittney Nicole Easley, 21, both of Centerton
July 10
Joseph David Ceraulo, 42, and Carol Ann Williams, 25, both of Gentry
Martin Leverette Greer Jr., 84, Garfield, and Maria Theresa Reyes De Gracia, 52, Elmhurst, N.Y.
Cooper Brennan Hale, 21, and Tessa Rose Greathouse, 21, both of Joplin, Mo.
Zachary Ross Kennedy, 41, and Sheridan Jo Kennedy, 33, both of Garfield
Mauricio Nolasco Monge, 40, and Patricia Yamileth Serrano Abrego, 32, both of Rogers
Brandon Steven Parish, 21, and Brooke Ashlee Parrish, 37, both of Gravette
Matthew Wade Prewitt, 30, and Laura Valentina Hernandez Meneses, 23, both of Bentonville
Brent Allen Walkup, 20, and Jennessa Angel Renee' Brown, 20, both of Bentonville
Pradeep Singh Wander, 30, and Manpreet Kaur, 28, both of Bentonville
July 11
Santos Alfonso Aldana Sandoval, 37, Lowell, and Maria Del Carmen Interiano, 41, Bentonville
Michael Edward Grubbs, 36, and Andrea Sahilly Garcia Barrera, 23, both of Rogers
Felix GuanerJe Lazo-Perez, 46, and Gloria Esmeralda Portillo Ruiz, 46, both of Rogers
Dennis William Malone, 29, and Jamie Marie Schwartz, 28, both of Gentry
Wade Douglass Tharrington Jr., 53, and Stephanie Rae Hill, 43, both of Garfield
Andrew DeWitt Ware, 25, and Aryn Elizabeth Namie Killian. 26, both of Cave Springs
July 12
Hunter Michael Babin, 26, Springfield, Mo., and SaraJo Brook Anderson, 27, Lowell
Isaiah Alexander Calvert, 18, Kansas, Okla., and Mykah Nicole Nye, 19, Siloam Springs
Harrison Thomas Dorsett, 22, and Abigail Louise Gearhart, 22, both of Niceville, Fla.
Steven John Kmiec, 55, and Christina Gail Davis, 43, both of Springdale
Timothy Andrew Robbins, 43, and Sarah Patricia Jackson, 38, both of Rogers
Evernal Rock, 24, and Ana Claudia Lopes Marques, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Juan Pablo Rodriguez Tellez, 22, and Stephanie Gutierrez, 20, both of Bentonville