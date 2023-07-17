Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 6-12 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

July 6

Andrew Carter Allen, 22, and Madison Katherine Fee, 21, both of Vinita, Okla.

Micah Paul Curry, 37, and Shena Danielle Jones, 37, both of Carthage, Mo.

Michael Garcia, 30, and Cheyanne Victoria Rodriguez, 30, both of Centerton

Oscar Neuville, 58, and Diana Aristiquieta Gallardo, 36, both of Centerton

Leon Dahomey Sanchez, 51, Cambridge, Mass., and Czarina Elizabeth Sanchez, 38, Bentonville

Isaac Michael Scates, 18, Garfield, and Jordan Marie Harr, 20, Bella Vista

July 7

Christopher Lee Andreolli, 36, and Jessica Lynn White, 40, both of Springdale

Arthur Dreagon Blackwell, 20, Rogers, and Ashley Michelle Tryon, 19, Gravette

David Edgar Brannon, 49, and Danielle Marie Cooper, 46, both of Gentry

Cooper Carlton Brown, 23, Pittsburg, Kan., and Lindsey Renee Fox, 24, Farlington, Kan.

Shane Chadwick Cochran, 44, Kansas, Okla., and Alice-Lynn Weaver, 40, Centerton

Mark Eric Fisher, 31, and Tabitha Ann Rideout, 40, both of Farmington

Casey Dalton Holaday, 28, and Madison Adele Hinojosa, 27, both of Dallas

Frankie Dale James, 57, and Tracie Ann Carter, 51, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Nathanael Joseph Kolb, 24, and Cassidy Michelle Bayliss, 22, both of Centerton

Jose Elias Minero Jr., 24, Rogers, and Jasmine Alejandrina Vicente, 23, Springdale

Dillon Gregory Moore, 25, and Chassity Leann Sawyers, 22, both of Bentonville

John David Siemens, 22, and Mary Ellen Page, 22, both of Rogers

Jared Zachary Weaver, 21, and Brittney Nicole Easley, 21, both of Centerton

July 10

Joseph David Ceraulo, 42, and Carol Ann Williams, 25, both of Gentry

Martin Leverette Greer Jr., 84, Garfield, and Maria Theresa Reyes De Gracia, 52, Elmhurst, N.Y.

Cooper Brennan Hale, 21, and Tessa Rose Greathouse, 21, both of Joplin, Mo.

Zachary Ross Kennedy, 41, and Sheridan Jo Kennedy, 33, both of Garfield

Mauricio Nolasco Monge, 40, and Patricia Yamileth Serrano Abrego, 32, both of Rogers

Brandon Steven Parish, 21, and Brooke Ashlee Parrish, 37, both of Gravette

Matthew Wade Prewitt, 30, and Laura Valentina Hernandez Meneses, 23, both of Bentonville

Brent Allen Walkup, 20, and Jennessa Angel Renee' Brown, 20, both of Bentonville

Pradeep Singh Wander, 30, and Manpreet Kaur, 28, both of Bentonville

July 11

Santos Alfonso Aldana Sandoval, 37, Lowell, and Maria Del Carmen Interiano, 41, Bentonville

Michael Edward Grubbs, 36, and Andrea Sahilly Garcia Barrera, 23, both of Rogers

Felix GuanerJe Lazo-Perez, 46, and Gloria Esmeralda Portillo Ruiz, 46, both of Rogers

Dennis William Malone, 29, and Jamie Marie Schwartz, 28, both of Gentry

Wade Douglass Tharrington Jr., 53, and Stephanie Rae Hill, 43, both of Garfield

Andrew DeWitt Ware, 25, and Aryn Elizabeth Namie Killian. 26, both of Cave Springs

July 12

Hunter Michael Babin, 26, Springfield, Mo., and SaraJo Brook Anderson, 27, Lowell

Isaiah Alexander Calvert, 18, Kansas, Okla., and Mykah Nicole Nye, 19, Siloam Springs

Harrison Thomas Dorsett, 22, and Abigail Louise Gearhart, 22, both of Niceville, Fla.

Steven John Kmiec, 55, and Christina Gail Davis, 43, both of Springdale

Timothy Andrew Robbins, 43, and Sarah Patricia Jackson, 38, both of Rogers

Evernal Rock, 24, and Ana Claudia Lopes Marques, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Juan Pablo Rodriguez Tellez, 22, and Stephanie Gutierrez, 20, both of Bentonville