Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Missouri, offers a cool way to spend a hot afternoon

NOEL, Mo. -- A visit to Bluff Dwellers Cave is a cool way to spend a hot summer afternoon and in more ways than one.

Though humid, the temperature is cool -- approximately 56 degrees year-round -- and seeing the underground rooms and caverns cut through the rock by ancient rivers is a memorable experience.

Cave formations inside the caverns include stalactites, stalagmites, sawtooth drapes, soda straws and flowstone. In pools of water, rock and mineral formations such as cave coral, sponges, lily pads, popcorn and rimstone dams can be seen. A special feature in the cave is a 10-ton balancing rock and an underground lake.

Though the tour takes visitors more than 100 feet underground, it is because the caverns lead deep into a huge bluff and not because visitors must descend deep underground. Only about 50% of the cave is developed, with the remaining narrow passageways preserved for native wildlife species such as bats, salamanders and albino cave crayfish.

Tours of the cave last an hour or more, and additional artifacts collected by the Browning family can be viewed in the adjoining Browning Museum.

Tour guides explain the cave's formations, point out features and tell interesting stories to make the visit enjoyable for all.

The show cave has been a family operation for more than 85 years. Arthur Browning discovered the cave on his property in 1925 when, while hunting, he felt cool air coming out of a small opening in the ground on a bluff near his home. Widening the opening, he let himself down inside the cavern.

With the help of John Truitt, known as the caveman of the Ozarks, and two surveyors employed by the highway department, Bob Ford and Bryan Gilmore, Browning explored the caverns and cleared out the clay and dirt which had filled in much of the cave. He opened it for tourists in 1927. And the cave has been open and shown to visitors by members of the Browning family ever since.

During excavation, artifacts were discovered, including arrowheads, grinding stones, tools made of bone and skeletal remains of early Native American inhabitants dating back several thousand years.

Great care has been taken to preserve the integrity of the cave, but some improvements have been made over the years to make a portion of the cave easily accessible to visitors and pleasant to tour -- no walking in mud, steep climbs or crawling through extremely narrow passageways.

Bluff Dwellers' Cave is located at 163 Cave Road in Noel, Mo. More information is available at bluffdwellerscave.com, by emailing BluffDC@gmail.com and by phone at 417-475-3666. The cave is open to visitors daily, year-round. Hours from March through October are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November through February, with the last tours starting an hour before closing time.