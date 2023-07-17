Breakaway Methodist congregration in Fayetteville set to hold services at temporary home

FAYETTEVILLE -- Christ Church, the new Northwest Arkansas congregation led by former Central United Methodist Pastor Carness Vaughan, formally launched Sunday morning at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The Mountain Street site is temporary.

Eventually, the congregation will meet at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in space once occupied by a Sears store, Vaughan said.

"We have a remodel team that we've put together. We've hired an architect, hired a general contractor and are about to begin renovating the Sears property," he said. "We think we'll be in that property, certainly by the end of the year. Our hope is November."

The afternoon of July 9, roughly 150 people converged on the mall space to seek God's blessing, Vaughan said.

Sears shut its doors in January 2018.

"We had a prayer over the entire property, and then we split up into areas of the building to pray for specific ministries," he said. "Where the children's ministry was going to be, there was a group that prayed for our children. There's a group that prayed for our students, our evangelism, our missions, our discipleship, our worship."

Afterward, they proceeded to Gulley Park for a picnic.

Prior to the covid-19 outbreak, Central was the largest United Methodist church in Arkansas and one of the 100 largest in the country.

As of 2021, it had been surpassed by St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock and First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, according to data posted by the denomination's General Council on Finance and Administration.

Vaughan served as a pastor for more than a quarter-century in the Arkansas Conference, working as an associate pastor in Hot Springs before leading congregations in Star City, Rogers and Little Rock (most recently at St. James).

He was appointed to serve at Central in Fayetteville two years ago.

"It's safe to say I never thought I'd be planting a church at 53 years old, that's for sure, but I'm excited," he said.

"There's obviously a little anxiety around it, but mostly it's just excitement, partly because I've seen God open doors already time and time again over the last six months," he said.

Ahead of this week's official opening, Christ Church held a couple of preview services, which attracted an average of 475 people, Vaughan said.

Like several other mainline Protestant bodies, the United Methodist Church, with 5.7 million members in the United States, has struggled to reach a consensus on same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay men and lesbians.

Paragraph 2553 of the denomination's Book of Discipline, approved in 2019 at a special session of its general conference in St. Louis, allows local churches to disaffiliate over "issues related to human sexuality" if two-thirds of the congregation votes to do so.

Since then, 6,181 of its roughly 30,000 congregations have sought and received permission to sever ties, according to the United Methodist News Service. That includes 107 in Arkansas.

Three others, Jonesboro First, Searcy First and Cabot First United Methodist, were prevented from leaving after opponents questioned the fairness of the disaffiliation process.

A majority of the congregation in Searcy and Cabot separated anyway. Jonesboro and the denomination's Arkansas Conference have been engaged in litigation since December.

After seeing the Jonesboro, Searcy and Cabot disaffiliations derailed, members of Central looked for another way forward.

Rather than conducting a divisive disaffiliation vote, denominational supporters and opponents at Central reached what they called an Amicable Reconciliation and Separation Agreement.

United Methodist loyalists kept the building and property, but provided $500,000 to help plant a new, independent congregation that would be led by Vaughan.

They also agreed to let Central's satellite campus, known as Genesis Church, sever ties.

"The last couple of months, while it has been difficult, it's been made a little easier by people on both sides still caring about one another and loving each other," Vaughan said.

"It really was as close to a win-win-win as we could get," he said. "We're multiplying, not separating."

For now, Christ Church has one Sunday service at 10 a.m. Genesis meets at 11 a.m. Central has a contemporary service at 9 a.m. and a "classic" service at 11 a.m.

After Vaughan's departure, former Rogers First United Methodist Church Pastor Michael Mattox came out of retirement to lead the congregation temporarily.

"He was perfect for what we needed," said Central's lay leader, Chuck Culver.

This month, Central welcomed members of its new ministry team -- Senior Pastor Jennie Williams, who previously served as pastor at Elm Springs United Methodist Church in Springdale, and Associate Pastor Chase Burns, former associate pastor at Paragould First United Methodist Church.