Monday, July 17

Area Agency sets caregivers meeting

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. The topic will be Hot Weather Safety and Heat Related Illness. The speaker will be Charlotte Clausen of the UAMS South Central Center on Aging, according to a news release. To join the meeting via Zoom, the link is https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84748194305?pwd=a2RwMUV1TWlMYUd3MWgvZVZQWnFzZz09 with Meeting ID: 847 4819 4305 and Passcode: cdMKA3. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Through Monday, July 17

Area Agency hosts fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will hold the annual Beat The Heat Fan Drive for Jefferson County through July 17, according to a news release. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people. People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6300, at Area Agency.

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. The estimated completion is early fall 2023. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Community foundation seeks grant requests

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may download an application for Giving Tree Grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications are available at arcf.org/givingtree. The application period began July 10. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 10, according to a news release.

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Tuesday, July 18

3rd Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. July 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, a spokesman said.

Wednesday, July 19

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 20

ASC opens Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will open the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition with an awards reception from 5-7 p.m. July 20 at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Juror Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The guest speaker will be Paula Abbott of Terrell, Texas. Her topic will be "Broken to Beautiful." There will also be a presentation by David Rodgers, vocalist/guitarist, of Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept.

Through Friday, July 21

Arts Council seeks entries for Small Works

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting entries for the 2024 Small Works on Paper juried exhibition. Entries can be submitted at www.arkansasarts.org through July 21, according to a news release. Artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry may enter up to three works of art on paper for a fee of $15 for the first entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansans age 18 or older. The 2024 juror is Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University. Details: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11694.

Saturday, July 22

House of Bread hosts fun day

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., is planning its Youth Fun Day. Non-perishable food items and backpacks for children will be given away at House of Bread from 1-4 p.m. July 22, according to a news release. "The Youth Fun Day is a day when the community is invited to come and celebrate a day of fun, love, and laughter for the whole family. During this event, children can come and enjoy food, music, tie dying T-shirts, water slides, bounce houses, and games and much more. Parents and others can also participate in giveaways, music, food, drawings, and so much fun as well," according to the release. Parents must attend and register each child for a backpack.

Blues artists to perform at challenge

Blues acts will be chosen at Pine Bluff to participate in the 2024 International Blues Challenge at Memphis, Tenn. The Port City Blues Society will host the regional competition, The Road to Memphis, at 7 p.m. July 22 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The regional round is free to attend. An impartial panel of judges will select the winning acts to advance to The Blues Foundation's world-wide competition to be held in January 2024, according to a news release. Applications and regulations are available on the organization's website, pc-blues.com.

Sunday, July 23

Historical Society plans meeting

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. July 23 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.The speaker will be Rex Nelson, senior editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. His program will be "The Arkansas Paradox," according to a news release.

Monday, July 24

Veterans urged to attend event, file claims

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host the PACT Act Summer VetFest for Veterans from 1-3:30 p.m. July 24 at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center - Bldg. 170 Rec Center, in North Little Rock. The event will encourage Arkansas veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. Most veterans who apply for PACT Act benefits by Aug. 9 – or submit their intent to file – will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, according to a news release. Veterans may also file a claim online for PACT Act-related benefits. For more information, see the fact sheet at https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/factsheets/general/intenttofile.pdf . For details or to RSVP, call the public affairs office, (501) 257-5393.

Tuesday, July 25

Meeting set on reappraising property

Jefferson County property has been reappraised and Assessor Gloria Tillman has planned a public meeting to discuss the reappraisal. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. July 25 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, 600 S. Main St. Representatives will be present from the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division and ACT Reappraisal Company to answer questions and address concerns of the residents, according to a news release.

Thursday, July 27

Land auction set for Jefferson County

Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land's office will auction tax-delinquent parcels of land in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Auction sales are final. Parcels sold at auction cannot be redeemed, Land said. Prospective bidders can find the Public Auction Catalog on the commissioner's website at www.cosl.org.

VA virtual claims clinic set

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. July 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Through Thursday, July 27

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27. The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27. The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available. For details, call (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.

Saturday, July 29

UAMS sets free health event, concert in McGehee

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting Party With a Purpose, free community health screenings and a concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at the McGehee Men's Club Community Center at 1 South Airport Road in McGehee. A concert showcasing Arkansas entertainers follows at 7:30 p.m. at the same location. Hepatitis C, HIV and blood pressure screenings, as well as glucose testing and mental health assessments, will be available at the resource fair, according to a news release. Printed materials, games and prizes, and educational activities for children also will be available, and food trucks will provide a free lunch. Attendance is free to the concert for anyone who received a free confidential HIV screening test at the health portion of the event.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Early voting begins in PBSD election

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release. Voters will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. Aug. 1 is also the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email. Voters must contact the county clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni set conference

The 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference will be hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association. Registration is $150. The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 at Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University." A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal Gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PBSD holds special election

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, Aug. 10

GOP to host senator

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will host U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as the guest speaker during the 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the White Hall Community Center. Ticket are $60 each. Reserved tables for 8 guests are $480 or tables for 10 guests are $600, according to a news release. For tickets, contact Mandi Martin, (870) 510-4183 or Susan Over, (870) 692-1804. Checks should be payable to JCRC. Mail payments to 5602 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71603. Tickets can also be purchased at Cycle and Marine Super Center or directly from committee members. Catering will be by The Wood Shed. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.